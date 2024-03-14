From plays to stand-up comedy, we pick 16 top events in Bengaluru to attend this week

Three’s company
Bollywood star of the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, Saurabh Shukla, is back on the stage with Barff, a 110-minute thriller drama written, directed and performed by the actor. The play takes you through the story of three individuals whose lives are intertwined and entangled amidst a series of unsettling questions. The cast includes Sunil Palwal and Aanchal Chauhan. ₹500 onwards. March 17, 6 pm. At Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919900151383.
Royal couple
Directed by Aasif Kshatriya and Shwetha Srinivas, Malvikangnimithra is a romantic comedy theatrical performance that narrates the tale of Angnimithra. The play has been rewritten using authentic historical research and follows the Shunga emperor who falls in love with Malvika, from the neighbouring kingdom. ₹250. March 29, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Inhale exhale
Bharatanatyam dancers Sayani Chakraborty and Deepali Salil celebrate the tool of healing and spiritual realisation with their work titled Breath. Originally a part of another larger work, this performance has been re-envisioned, especially for stage with a live orchestra and new dimensions. ₹300. March 16, 6 pm. At Shoonya, Lalbagh Main Road. +917760832226.
Spill the ink
On the occasion of World Poetry Day, Jashne-Spill, an event by Spill Poetry, brings the artists, poets and lovers of poetry an opportunity to participate in an exclusive segment of poetry celebration. The audience will have the opportunity to witness a variety of authentic poetry collections, along with various surprises lined up. ₹250. March 20, 6 pm. At Medai – The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala. +918217246994.
Giggle bells
American stand-up comedian and actress Janine Harouni is all set to make her debut in India with her stand-up special — Man’oushe — which explores her Arab roots, her pregnancy and more. The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee — who has previously appeared on ITV2’s Buffering, The John Bishop Show and The Now Show — is ready to take the special directed by Adam Brace and Jon Brittain on Netflix. ₹500. March 17, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Interestingly Irish
Head to Xanadu Kitchen’s Alfresco Dining experience celebrating Saint Patrick's Day. Look forward to a four-course meal featuring favourites like Cold Leek and Potato Soup; Beef, Onion and Stout Pies; and Sticky Toffy Pudding. Also catch a laugh with Ajit and Sudhir with toe-tappin’ tunes all the way. ₹1,799. March 15, 7 pm onwards. At 55, Lavelle Road. +919945699144.
Girl power
Indian Music Experience Museum announces a list of events to celebrate Women’s History Month. Highlights include Mirasans of Punjab — Born to Sing (a documentary by Shikha Jhingan); Orange Butterflies & Aqua Sequins: An Exploration of Women’s Poetry through Music, Theatre and Dance; and O Gaanewali (celebrating women known for thumri, dadra and ghazal). Entry free. On till March 23. At JP Nagar. +919686602366.
Green spree
Thinking of making the sustainable switch and going vegan? Namu Recommends Vegan Market’s Spring Edit might just be the right place to start your journey. From vegan fashion to vegan art, the event will feature over 110 brands from across the country, leaving you with a plethora of goodies to choose from. ₹150. March 16 &17. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel. 919148253622.
Cuisine carnival
Zomato returns to the city with the fourth edition of Zomaland. Headliners of the festival, KING and Jonita Gandhi, will be followed by popular musicians Tranquil, Shia x Zero Chill, Arijit Anand, Anoushka Maskey, When Chai Met Toast, Hanumankind and several others. Besides the musical extravaganza, there are culinary delights from over 60+ of Bengaluru’s finest restaurants. ₹799 onwards. At NICE Ground, Tumkur Road.
Joys of jacquard
Weaving Light is a project of illuminating the perforation holes of jacquard punching cards into contemporary lived-in forms. It features the artworks of Archana Hande, who’s been the recipient of the Charles Wallace India Trust Arts Awards. The exhibition will shed light on the tradition of jacquard painting and its relevance. Till April 13, 5.30 pm onwards. At Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden. +9193804 20041.
Groove gala
Mumbai-based Rina Shah, who goes by the stage name of DJ Viking Soul, surely knows how to get the party started and you can watch her take over the deck this weekend at One8 Commune. Joining her we have percussionist Arun Sivag, known for fusing electronic beats with tribal rhythms. Entry free till 5 pm. March 17. At MG Road. +918548881818.
Love theory
After performing in Surat, Goa, Mumbai, and Pune, Popular Figure Darshan Raval is all set to perform in Bengaluru’s JK Grand Arena as a part of his India tour. His latest tracks include Mahiye Jinna Sohna, Saajan Ve, Tum Mere and others, which you can catch him performing live on stage. ₹499 onwards. March 16, 5 pm. At Whitefield. +917996931999.
Rock ’n’ roll
Expect fusion, jazz, and rock at Konarak Reddy’s solo concert — The Guitar Book of Revelations: Chapter II. Through the concert, the Bengaluru-based musician narrates his story all while exploring the guitar in rock n roll, jazz improvisation, standards and hindustani alaaps. ₹500. March 15, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Poster perfect
Informing us about the art of hand-painted posters, Dinesh Khemani, senior researcher at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), brings you the session Posterwala: The Era of Painted Film Posters. Through this talk, he wishes to enlighten the audience on the bygone era of such posters, focusing mainly on the Hindi film posters of Bombay. Entry free. March 15, 6 pm. At Kasturba Road. +918069334100.
Key notes
The French pianist David Tixier and Croatian drummer Lada Obradovic — a futuristic jazz outfit known for its genrebending prowess that seamlessly blends the acoustic with the electronic, are in the city for a two-night residency at Windmills. Witness lyrical piano work intertwine flawlessly with Obradovic’s poly-rhythmic mastery of drums and electronics. ₹499 onwards. March 15 & 16, 9:30 pm. At Whitefield. +918045217761.
Soulful sounds
An evening filled with melodies and tunes, a soulful evening with Sonu Nigam is lined up for the audience members at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. Sonu Nigam, a playback singer, music director, dubbing artist and actor, is best known for songs like Anisuthide, Kal Ho Na Ho and several others. ₹1,000 onwards, March 17, 7.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road. +918951954663.
email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress