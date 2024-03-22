Usha Uthup, Marshmello and more to take to the stage this weekend in Bengaluru

Mello it down
American electronic music producer and DJ Christopher Comstock aka Marshmello returns to India for Sunburn Holi Weekend. The Grammy-nominated musician who is famous for tracks like Happier, One Thing Right, Keep It Mello and Alone will travel to Delhi, Mumbai and Pune after his pit stop in the city. ₹999 onwards. March 22, 4 pm. At NICE Grounds, Tumkur Road.
Bean there, done that
Derived from the legend of Bengaluru’s etymology, Girish Karnad’s Benda Kaalu on Toast, is a play which revolves around an intersection of wealthy and poor characters. Directed by S Surendranath, it is a take on how this city has grown over the last few decades and provides a realistic view of contemporary India. ₹200. March 22, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Happy hues
Celebrate the festival of colours at Maha Holi, an event which offers a larger-than-life stage setup, live Punjabi dhol, an array of delectable treats from a curated list of food stalls, bar setups, themed photo booths and more. Additionally, the festival will also feature performances by electronic music producer Nucleya and rapper KR$NA. ₹149 onwards. March 24, 6 pm to March 25, 11 pm. At KTPO, Whitefield.
Poets’ pride
The show, in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre, Orange Butterflies and Aqua Sequins, promises a quilt of dance paired with women’s poetry. From Noor Jahan Sarvat to Kobita Sinha and Ntozake Shange to Bahinabai Chowdhari, choreographer Sanjukta Wagh fuses alternative methods of classical dance with classic poems of renowned writers. Entry free. March 23, 7 pm. At Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar. +919686602366.
Rhythm connect
The 16th edition of the Bengaluru International Arts Festival returns to the city, only this time it is bigger and better. The three-day event features artistes like Rama Vaidyanathan, Aayana Dance Company, Vidhula Venugopal, Ronu Majumdar, Abhishek Raghuram, Venkatesh Kumar and Sangeetha Katti among others. ₹300. On till March 24. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. +918023445810.
Technicolour trance
Prepare for a multi-sensory experiential exhibition as Sensistan, along with Craftech360 and Bangalore Creative Circus at Lost in Bangalore, the immersive art exhibition. Be a resident, a visitor or even an admirer, this exhibition promises to show you a side of the city you have never seen before. Curated by 18 resident artists, technologists and designers coming from different parts of India, the exhibition is guaranteed to blow your mind. ₹399. March 22 – April 7. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur.
Need of the hour
The Earth Hour, which will be observed n March 23, will be led by goodwill ambassadors PV Sindhu, Dia Mirza and Dulquer Salmaan who have joined hands with WWF-India. WWF urges people across the globe to switch off non-essential lights and contribute 60 minutes towards the planet. You can also enjoy a candlelight dinner at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. March 23. At Bellandur. +9195136 53156.
Art of movement
Brinda Jacob-Janvrin, a movement-based expressive arts therapist and a contemporary dancer/choreographer is performing — Spiralling into Desire — a 70-minute performance that documents a woman’s descent into her deep body to access and retrieve her true autonomy. ₹300. March 23 & 24, 6.30 pm. At Shoonya, Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Sudhama Nagar. +917760832226.
Funny bone
Buckle up as Youtuber and comedian Abhishekh Upmanyu is back in Bengaluru with his all-new stand-up comedy special — Toxic. Talking of the everyday quirks and the absurdities of life, the comedian’s show is part of ongoing world tour. ₹1,180. March 28, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Bollywood bash
Taking the stage in Bengaluru for the first time since being declared a Padma Bhushan awardee, Usha Uthup is all set to perform in her live concert along with the cross-cultural Indo-Western ensemble Alive India Rockstars. A perfect evening to take out your dancing shoes, the Retro Diva herself will take the audience on a journey of the ultimate Bollywood bash. ₹999 onwards. March 23, 6 pm. At Garuda Outdoor Courtyard, Magrath Road. +917624999899.