These cultural events are the last few shows to be staged this March in Bengaluru

Crowd control
Comedian Naveen Richard is in town with an interactive crowd-work show — Only Personal Questions. Having performed over 400 shows, the evening will be filled with funny conversations, anecdotes and absolutely no scripts — the show is sure to make your evening a memorable one. ₹499 onwards. March 29 & 30. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Timeless poetry
Calling out to the poetry and ghazal enthusiasts, singer Talat Aziz is in town with an evening of Timeless Ghazals. With extensive training in kirana gharana and learnings from ustad Faiyyaz Ahmed Khan and ustad Samad Khan, the singer will perform several popular ghazals such as Phir Chhidi Raat, Aina Mujhse Mera, Zindagi Jab Bhi and many more. ₹749 onwards. March 30, 7 pm. At Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal. +917947412763.
Mystic minds
Experience the richness of hindustani classical music with musician pandit Satyasheel Deshpande’s masterclass series. Divided into three sessions across three days, the series will take the participants through the role of rhythm in fostering individual expressions, gharana traditions as distinct aesthetic ideologies, the significance of bandishes and much more. Entry free. March 29 – 31. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Art for a cause
Bringing art and social causes together, Mitra CanCare Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation brings you Tarangini, an evening filled with soulful classical music. The cultural program will include established as well as upcoming Indian artistes, including Padma Bhushan awardee L Subramaniam, Ghantasala Satya Sai, N Radhakrishnan and many others. ₹750 onwards. March 29, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram. +918023445810.
Shine bright
New Delhi’s Ejewellery by RBJ, known for crafting affordable contemporary and traditional pieces studded with kudan and polki, returns with an Exclusive Diamond Jewellery Exhibition at Taj West End, Bengaluru this weekend. Hosted by Tamanna Tanweer Pasha, the showcase also promises an array of bijouterie designed from gold. March 31, 12 pm – 8pm. At Race Course Road. +918066605660.
Comedy express
Famous for opening for Coldplay and Jay-Z at the Global Citizen Festival, comedian Sapan Verma is coming to town with his comedy special Shame On Me. The comic’s storytelling-based piece will take the audience through the tale of his experiences in balancing being ‘internet famous’ and his fear of retaliation for engaging in political commentary. ₹499 onwards. March 31, 5 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Compiled by Shambhavi Rajan