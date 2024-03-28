These cultural events are the last few shows to be staged this March in Bengaluru

Comedy express

Famous for opening for Coldplay and Jay-Z at the Global Citizen Festival, comedian Sapan Verma is coming to town with his comedy special Shame On Me. The comic’s storytelling-based piece will take the audience through the tale of his experiences in balancing being ‘internet famous’ and his fear of retaliation for engaging in political commentary. ₹499 onwards. March 31, 5 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.