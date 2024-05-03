May musings: Here's what to do in Bengaluru this weekend to beat the heat

Here are seven events spanning food, music, theatre and cinema that one can RSVP to keep themselves entertained this weekend. From Maverick & Farmer launching new summer brews to TheatreNama's play and more, check out the events in town.
TheatreNama presents its very own adaptation of Piyush Mishra's popular play Jab Sheher Humara Sota Hai. Exploring the realm of love in tumultuous times, the play tells the audience the story of the struggles between the Khanjar and Fanihar groups vying for a piece of land. ₹400. May 4, 3 pm onwards. At Ranga Shankara +918026592777.
Hyderabad-based band-Band Capricio is making a stop in Bengaluru for a live performance. Popular for medleys such as Urumulu X Athindhom and Yamaha and Nagari X Madhura Meenakshi, the band includes Sai Teja on cajon, Shravan on keys, Kiran and Ayaan as the vocalists and Nishanth on strings. ₹250 onwards. May 3, 7 pm. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala. +918069453529.
Anand Bhaskar Collective (ABC), a Mumbai-based alternative rock band, is all set to perform in Bengaluru. Famous for their songs such as Naina, Faasle, Mera Safar and many more, the performance is a part of their Laa Jawaab tour. ₹1,499 onwards. May 3, 9 pm. At Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala. +919606493301.
Artisanal coffee brand Maverick & Farmer has launched new summer brews where fresh tender coconut water is blended with cold brews to create four distinct drinks. While Classic boasts an 18-hour cold brew, Melonnaire features a refreshing musk melon-infused drink and Floral is Bikaner's famous Chunnilal's floral sherbet. ₹2,259 onwards. Ongoing. At Ulsoor & Koramangala. +919916633556.
Celebrating their 10-year anniversary, Sanchez and Sriacha restaurant are throwing a month-long fiesta. This includes several events such as a special cooking class by chef Vikas Seth for aspiring chefs, celebrating Cinco De Mayo in style accompanied by a lively band, a fun-filled Latin Party led by the renowned Minoti Ramachandra from Motley Dance Company and much more. ₹2,500. On till May 5th, 12.30 pm. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. +919606054210.
Taking us down the nostalgic road of Summer breaks, Ishaara - the modern India restaurant - has launched Summer On a Plate. This new summer menu includes dishes such as Broccoli Dahi Seekh, Mutton Dhansak, Nani's Cochin Stew and refreshing beverages such as Aam Panna, Kokum Sherbet. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options are available. ₹1,500. Ongoing. At Pheonix Mall of Asia, Hebbal. +919742478792.
Celebrating essential, impactful and artistically significant cinema, BIC is introducing-B Cinematic. Screening a must-watch movie on the first Sunday of every month, the inaugural Girish Kasaravalli retrospective will feature screenings of his five iconic films like Ghatashraddha, Thaayi Saheba, Gulabi Talkies, Koormavatara and Kanasemba Kudadayeneri followed with insightful conversations. Entry free. May 4 and 5, 2.30 pm to 9 pm. At BIC, Domlur. +919886599675.