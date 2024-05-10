From curated food trails to album launch concerts and flea markets, here are the top events happening in Bengaluru

Chef Adwait Anantwar returns to the city with another pop-up from Inja while Varijashree Venugopal’s eponymous original music album, Vari, is all set to release with a grand concert.
Sunday Soul Sante’s much-awaited Tropical Edition is here and how! Boasting 200 vibrant stalls from across India, showcasing handcrafted treasures from every corner of the country, the flea market this time has a dedicated zone for sneaker and streetwear culture too. Adding more charm to the event is the international party band, Stringfisher. ₹350. May 12. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Nandi Durga Road Extension. +918040580444.
The Leela Bhartiya City returns with its pop-up series, Chapters of Heirloom, exploring regional Indian cuisine and the second chapter is all about this ancient city on the Vaigai River in Tamil Nadu. Curated by renowned food writer and critic Priya Bala, this 3-day event at Quattro promises an immersive exploration of Madurai’s vibrant culinary heritage through a specially crafted dinner buffet menu. ₹1,699 onwards. On till May 11. At Thanisandra Main Road. +9118001031444.
Varijashree Venugopal’s eponymous original music album, Vari, is all set to release with a grand concert in the upcoming week. Produced by Grammy award-winning artist Michael League of American jazz fusion band Snarky Puppy, the album is an amalgam of Indian classical music and folk percussion. ₹499. May 17, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. 8023445810.
The melodious Shreya Ghoshal makes a stop in the city for her All Hearts Tour. The show is part of the renowned playback singer’s well-received international concert series which will be held in Singapore, Canada, London, Doha, Manchester and Chicago, among other cities around the world. Catch the artiste perform Tum Kya Mile, Mere Dholna, Sun Raha Hai and more of her hit tracks live. ₹999 onwards. May 11, 7.30 pm. At New Horizon College of Engineering, Marathalli. 8066297777.
Directed by Shatarupa Bhattacharyya, the Hindi-language play Silvatein — The Wrinkles in Time is returning to Bengaluru this weekend. The storyline is inspired by Nabaneeta Dev Sen’s Bengali play titled Medea, which in turn is an adaptation of the legend of Medea. Silvatein follows the story of Rupali Choudhury (played by Ujani Ghosh) and Arijit Mallick (Sagnik Sinha) in an abstract space. ₹400. May 12, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
This International Mother's Day, Third Wave Coffee is hosting a special Mukhaabhyanga Masterclass (a guided face yoga session) in collaboration with the luxurious skincare brand Kama Ayurveda. The event not only gives a chance to learn rejuvenating yoga techniques perfect for everyday self-care but also offers a coffee-tasting session. Entry Free. May 12, 9 am – 10.30 pm. At Lavelle Road. +918951941704.
Delhi-based indo Japanese restaurant, Inja, makes a return to the city with yet another pop-up at The Zen. Chef Adwait Anantwar will be offering the guests contemporary dishes and beverages created from an amalgam of these two culinary styles for dinner. ₹6,000 onwards. May 15 & 16, 7 pm. At The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Indiranagar. +918037571234.