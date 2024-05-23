Here's a list of the events in Bengaluru to watch out for this weekend

From Ankur Verma’s label Til popping up in the city to Aiyyo Shraddha's stand-up show, here's a list of the best events in Bengaluru
Catch Ankur Verma’s Til — a collection where vibrancy meets comfortable silhouettes, at the Shuffling Suitcases Pop Up. Explore true craftsmanship of chic pieces featured at the Lakme Fashion Week. The pop up is a perfect pit stop, for all fashion enthusiasts and for anyone who’s looking for a weekend jaunt. Entry free. May 25 & 26, 11 am – 7pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +91 9886766545.
Taking the internet by storm with her quick-witted content and top-notch mimicry, ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ has finally stepped into the world of stand-up comedy with her upcoming world tour. Watch her as she creates a laughter riot, with her piece So Mini Things untangling observations from the mundanity of everyday life. ₹799 onwards. May 25, 4 pm & 7:30 pm. At BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road. +918022351835.
Entice yourself in a performance where the worlds of bharatanatyam and contemporary dance collide. Experience storytelling through movement and music choreographed by Karthik Tantri & Praveen Kumar. Join along for the journey with Abstratics Creative Dance Company in collaboration with Chithrakala School of Dance presenting Tatsama Tadbhava — echoes within. ₹300 onwards. May 25, 4 pm & 7 pm. At JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar. +919742839939.
Just Hiss, a powerful adaptation of A Serpent’s Predicament, explores love’s triumph over fear. This heartwarming play follows a snake’s journey to choose coexistence with the forest and villagers. Through captivating storytelling, it tackles themes of unity and understanding. Witnessing love’s transformative power leaves a lasting impression on audiences of all ages. ₹300. May 25, 7 pm. At Vyoma Artspace and Studio Theatre, JP Nagar. +919845274154.
Enjoy an evening of soulful ghazals by the bhajan samrat Anup Jalota, known for his versatility. Main Nahi Makhan Khay and Rang De Chunariya are some critically acclaimed and popular renditions by him. Catch the padmashri awardee perform a live tribute to the ghazal artistes. ₹749 onwards. May 25, 7 pm. At Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia. +918069898701.
Get yourself an honorary diploma at Araku Coffee’s workshop Coffee 101. Learn from seasoned baristas and mixologists about your brew and entice yourself with coffee-based drinks and mocktails. This workshop is your one-stop guide to learn more about your coffee. ₹2,000 onwards. May 25, 4 pm – 6 pm. At Araku Coffee, Indiranagar. +917993989888.
Through humour and insightful analysis, Project Darling — a Kannada play with English subtitles explores the ways female sexuality is navigated within the constraints of censorship and cultural expectations. Don’t miss out on this play directed by Sharanya Ramaprakash. It’s daring and unapologetic. ₹200. May 25, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.