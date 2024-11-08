These seven cultural events in Bengaluru are not to be missed

The tour that began in North America, travelled to Australia, the UK, Europe and West Asia, has finally found its way to Bengaluru. Yes! Singer, songwriter and producer Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour show is set to take place this weekend. The concert will feature performances of Prateek’s chart-topping hits, including Cold/Mess, Tum Jab Paas, Kasoor and Mulaqat. ₹1,799 onwards. November 9, 6 pm. At Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road. +918951954663.
Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan’s show Survival Instinct is all about how evolved higher species are but he on the other hand has the flaw of being supremely low on conscientiousness. He shares personal tales on being very consistently careless and how he manages to moonwalk his way out of situations he’s landed himself in. ₹1,999 onwards. November 9, 3 pm & 7 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919900151383.
The legendary padmashri Hariharan’s Be-Misaal India tour makes its stop in the city this weekend. This live performance commemorates 50 glorious years of the musician’s journey as a ghazal artiste. He is also a well-known bhajan and playback singer and his famous tracks include Tu Hi Re/Uyire, Ay Hairathe and more. ₹999 onwards. November 9, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918049626111.
This award-winning play by Gareth Armstrong, Shylock, confronts the stereotypes through the eyes of Shylock’s friend and the only other Jewish man in all of Shakespeare’s stories — Tubal. Promoted to centrestage from his minor role in The Merchant of Venice, this hilarious play is a fascinating exploration of Shylock and his people. ₹300. November 12, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Sri KK Murthy Memorial Music Festival 2024 boasts an array of amazing performances. From a hindustani vocal concert by Kaushiki Chakraborty to a performance by classical musician and veena exponent Suma Sudhindra and hindustani classical vocalist Dhananjay Hegde — one can look forward to a melodious evening. ₹499 onwards. November 10, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. +918023445810.
Renowned theatre director, playwright, author, actor and filmmaker Manav Kaul will perform Traasadi at Jagriti Theatre this weekend. Shedding light on the theme of parental death, the solo act revolves around the word ‘mother,’ which makes one feel complete and so full of comfort which eventually converts into repentance after her passing. ₹1,000. November 10, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Whitefield. +917406966190.
The Ennui Collective and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore have joined hands to present Earthquake, a contemporary comedy drama that is centred around friends — Mira and Sameer. Directed by Samragni Dasgupta, this production is an adaptation of Das Erdbeben’s play Bhumikampa that sheds light on shared experiences where people come together, and drift apart. ₹300. November 10, 7 pm. At Defence Colony, Indiranagar.