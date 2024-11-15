Seven cultural events that promise an enchanting experience this weekend

In a modern retelling of the myth of Helios, a boy grapples with his father’s legacy while navigating life’s winding roads. This poignant tale intertwines ancient themes with contemporary struggles, celebrating the invisible monuments we create in our lives. ₹499. November 21, 7.30 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919900151383.
In Bag Dancing, a poignant tale unfolds as Imelda, a homeless woman and Neville, a sheltered worker, forge an unexpected friendship. Through shared memories and secrets, they navigate life’s challenges, inspiring empathy and connection in a world filled with invisible barriers. ₹250. November 15, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple explodes onto the stage in Bengaluru, featuring the uproarious misadventures of messy Oscar and meticulous Felix. Their mismatched living arrangement leads to laughter, chaos and heartwarming moments, making it a must-see comedy event this November. ₹400. November 15, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.
Quite the twist in Shakespeare in the Wrong Hands, beloved characters tumble into a whirlwind of absurdity, where love and rivalry collide hilariously. This fast-paced comedy reimagines Shakespeare’s tales, delivering unexpected laughs and clever dialogue that will keep audiences guessing until the final act. ₹399. November 17, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Join Sumukhi Suresh in her latest stand-up show, where she hilariously defends her title and clarifies her intentions regarding Monal. With sharp wit and relatable anecdotes, this performance promises laughter from one of India’s top comedic talents. ₹499. November 17, 7 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road. +918310892262.
Join the hilarious Aiyyo Shraddha on her First Rank Tour, a 75-minute comedy show that explores the quirks of everyday life. With sharp wit and relatable anecdotes, she promises a night of laughter and joy for the entire family! ₹1,599 onwards. November 16, 7.30 pm. At Jnana Jyoti Auditorium, Gandhinagar. +919448409065.
PC Sorcar (Porush) returns to Bengaluru with his enchanting show Indrajal, celebrating the rich legacy of Indian magic. Experience spellbinding illusions and captivating performances as this renowned magician continues his family’s magical tradition. ₹500. November 16, 4 pm. At Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, Mysore Road. +919480685141.