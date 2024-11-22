What to do this weekend in Bengaluru: Seven must-attend events to keep yourself entertained

Indian Music Experience Museum presents Dhrupad Dhvani, a two-day showcase of dhrupad, one of the oldest vocal forms of classical music. The musical extravaganza brings two esteemed dhrupad exponents: Ritwik Sanyal and Pelva Naik — each artiste will perform solo at two different venues. ₹399. November 23, 6 pm. At MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar. November 24, 7 pm. At Performance Theatre, Indian Music Experience Museum.
Bandland returns with a second edition spanning alternative, indie, metal, punk, rock music and beyond. The grand line-up for the two-day event includes Avenged Sevenfold, Extreme, Bloodywood, Zero, Everything Everything, Selvaganesh, Dot, Big Special, Swarathma, The Wanton Bishops, Raman Negi, Bhayanak Maut and Sutej Singh. ₹3,499 onwards. November 23 & 24, 2 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
Acclaimed double bassist Renaud Garcia-Fons — known for his mastery of blending merging classical and jazz foundations with global influences drawn from flamenco, Afro-Latin and Oriental traditions — will be performing in the city this week. Joining him on stage are guitarist Antonio Ruiz, percussionist Jean Luc Di Fraja and qanun player Halili Serkan. ₹750. November 22 & 23, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Bangalore Little Theatre’s Life of Galileo by Bertolt Brecht is a play based on the famous astronomer Galileo Galilei whose telescope-backed proof of a sun-centred solar system thrills his students and infuriates the Catholic Church, which views his ideas as heretical. Bertolt’s drama-thriller wrestles with questions of how far will we go to stand by our beliefs. ₹250 onwards. November 23 & 24, 3 pm & 7 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road.
Do the songs Chutta Malle, Kaavalayya, Ghungroo, Bulleya, Manmarziyan and Malang ring a bell? Good news, the voice and artiste behind them all — Shilpa Rao — is back in Bengaluru for a live concert happening this weekend at Phoenix Market City. ₹999 onwards. November 23, 6.30 pm. At Whitefield.
Abhinava Dance Company’s Krishnaa — Fire to Frost, a dance musical based on Mahabharata’s Draupadi and Krishna is all set for a grand premiere. Directed by Nirupama Rajendra, the event in aid of service projects of Rotary Bangalore Peenya will see soundscaping by Praveen D Rao. ₹1,500 onwards. November 23, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Kumarason Chinnadurai — Singaporean Indian comedian and television host, actor and drag queen — is making a stop in the city with his Kumarsutra India Tour. Catch the stand-up artiste poking fun at all things controversial, cracking rib-tickling punch lines on everyday observations, are bound to have audiences bowling over with laughter. ₹1,000 onwards. November 23, 7.30 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.