With catapalooza and doggy prams, this unique festival offers a variety of fun activities for both pet owners and their fur babies

Pet Fed — India’s biggest pet festival was established to fulfil a crucial need for a lively gathering space for pets and their owners in India. Since its launch in 2014, this unique festival has transformed into an expansive three-acre celebration, brimming with engaging activities and workshops tailored to the varied interests of pet enthusiasts. With more than 100 stalls showcasing the latest in pet products and services, Pet Fed has become a central hub for fostering deeper connections between humans and their beloved animals.

As it commemorates its 10th anniversary, the festival stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of pet ownership in India, reflecting a heightened awareness of pet care and welfare. In a conversation with Akshay Gupta, founder of Pet Fed, we explore its remarkable journey, examining its influence on the pet community and its vision for the future as it continues to advocate for responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.