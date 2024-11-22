With catapalooza and doggy prams, this unique festival offers a variety of fun activities for both pet owners and their fur babies

Pet Fed — India’s biggest pet festival was established to fulfil a crucial need for a lively gathering space for pets and their owners in India. Since its launch in 2014, this unique festival has transformed into an expansive three-acre celebration, brimming with engaging activities and workshops tailored to the varied interests of pet enthusiasts. With more than 100 stalls showcasing the latest in pet products and services, Pet Fed has become a central hub for fostering deeper connections between humans and their beloved animals.
As it commemorates its 10th anniversary, the festival stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of pet ownership in India, reflecting a heightened awareness of pet care and welfare. In a conversation with Akshay Gupta, founder of Pet Fed, we explore its remarkable journey, examining its influence on the pet community and its vision for the future as it continues to advocate for responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.
What significant changes have you witnessed in the pet community and at Pet Fed since its inception?
It’s been an incredible journey! Since we started in 2014, pet ownership has truly become mainstream in India. People are more aware than ever of their pets’ health, happiness and well-being. At Pet Fed, we’ve grown from a small gathering to a massive national festival. We’ve added more activities and exhibitors while emphasising animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. It’s amazing to see how much the community has embraced these changes.
With the festival expanding to new cities this year, what factors do you consider when selecting locations for Pet Fed events?
Expanding to new cities is always exciting! We focus on cities with a growing and engaged pet community — places where paw parents are eager to come together and celebrate their love for pets. Accessibility and venue size are also crucial to ensure everything runs smoothly. After a successful express event in Pune last year, we received overwhelming love from the city, making it a natural choice for our next event.
This year, Pet Fed will feature new attractions such as Doggy Prams. How do you decide on activities to keep the festival fresh?
We’re always looking for ways to bring fresh experiences to Pet Fed. Doggy Prams have been popular for years, especially for small dogs or puppies that aren’t leash-trained yet. Our goal is to cater to every type of pet and parent, ensuring everyone has something special at the festival.
How has the Pet Fed contributed to promoting animal welfare over the past ten years?
Pet Fed has always been about more than just fun; it’s about creating awareness around responsible pet parenting and supporting animal welfare. Over the years, we’ve partnered with fantastic organisations, hosted adoption drives and conducted expert masterclasses on various topics like pet health and training. It’s rewarding to see pet parents approach us with questions about adoption, microchipping and care. The community we’ve built emphasises compassion and welfare, showcasing how far we’ve come in promoting these values.
Looking ahead, what are your aspirations for Pet Fed in the next decade?
The next decade is about taking Pet Fed to even greater heights! We aim to expand our reach into more cities where pet culture is just starting to grow. Our goal is to create a platform that goes beyond an annual event; I envision Pet Fed becoming a year-round resource for pet parents — where they can access expert insights on animal welfare and discover the best products and services for their pets.
₹499 onwards. November 23 & 24. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel
By: Pramiti Digra