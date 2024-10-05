Check out these 8 upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru this weekend!

Weave story

Spatika, which means pristine, is exactly what the brand Spatika Clothing stands for — all things pristine. Known for their exquisite designs, focus on handmade processes, extensive support to rural artisans and fair pricing — the label breaks barriers at multiple fronts and how! They launch The Sustainable Festive Edit this weekend, which promises the same grandeur and brilliance they are known for!

October 5 & 6. At Spatika Clothing, Museum Road. +919945004701.

Compiled by: Pramiti Digra