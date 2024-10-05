Check out these 8 upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru this weekend!

Music for a cause
VT Entertainers Charitable Trust presents Offbeat 2024, one of their most looked forward to musical extravaganza. Artistes like Samanvitha Sharma, Shruti Bhide, Govind Kurnool, Narssimhan Kannan, Arundhati Vasishta, Chinmayi Rao, Kash and Kalvinder Singh from namma Bengaluru will treat you to a blend of timeless classics and contemporary hits set to unique and captivating choreography.
INR 500 onwards. October 6, 6 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. +918023445810.
Sparks of courage
A woman defies societal norms by performing burial rites for her village, challenging the maledominated customs surrounding crematorium access. The play Nadapaavaadai, through her courageous acts, sparks vital discussions on gender roles and cultural practices, blending observation and ethnographic insights.
Entry free. October 9, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Tribute taalam
Kalapini Komkal – Tribute to Pandit Kumar Gandharva is a classical music performance that pays homage to the legendary singer. His daughter and disciple, Kalapini Komkali, one of India’s finest and most well-trained classical vocalists will blend the timeless compositions of Kumar Gandharva and also share deeply personal anecdotes and memories.
Entry free. October 4, 6.30 pm onwards. At Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Kasturba Road. +918069334100.
Swedish symphony
NNAVY, Swiss singer-songwriter making waves across the globe with her soulful voice and captivating performances, takes to the stage, this weekend. She is known for her seamless fusion of R&B, soul and jazz. In 2023, NNAVY released her latest EP, CLOSER, created in Nairobi and she has shared the stage with iconic artistes like Lionel Richie and Arlo Parks.
INR 750 onwards. October 4 & 5, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.
Vibrant fusion
Experience the vibrant fusion of cultures at Karri-Djarrk-Durrkmirri, showcasing unique woodblock textiles crafted by Indigenous Australian women and Indian artisans. The exhibition celebrates collaboration, heritage and storytelling through art, highlighting the rich traditions of West Arnhem Land and India.
Entry free. October 4, 11 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Community carnival
The Tangkhul Christian Fellowship Bengaluru presents the 7th Annual Food Carnival 2024. Savour exotic Tangkhul Naga dishes and witness artistes like Leander Kamson, Anivo Nagi, Cha Sung Guk and Cha Sung Yoon perform at the festival.
INR 499. October 5, 6 pm onwards. At All Saints Church, Richmond Town. +917338500288.
Hubba hubba
UnboxingBLR presents the 13th edition of Hubba in Your Park at Bal Bhavan Park, Cubbon Park this Sunday. The event promises a day filled with engaging activities, entertainment and meaningful community interaction. There would be a reading session in collaboration with Cubbon Reads and an open-air art workshop hosted by BLR Art Collective. Visitors can also take part in an interesting city quiz conducted by Q Shala. There will be a Yakshagana workshop organised by Tvarita Arts Collective.
Entry through registration. October 6, 3 pm onwards. At Bal Bhavan Park, Cubbon Park.
Weave story
Spatika, which means pristine, is exactly what the brand Spatika Clothing stands for — all things pristine. Known for their exquisite designs, focus on handmade processes, extensive support to rural artisans and fair pricing — the label breaks barriers at multiple fronts and how! They launch The Sustainable Festive Edit this weekend, which promises the same grandeur and brilliance they are known for!
October 5 & 6. At Spatika Clothing, Museum Road. +919945004701.
Compiled by: Pramiti Digra