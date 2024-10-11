These 14 upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru are not to be missed out on!

Artistic exchange
Join bangaloREsidents, an engaging event where ten German artists unveil their innovative projects inspired by Bengaluru’s vibrant culture. Experience a fusion of art, ideas and collaboration as they explore themes of ecology, identity and urban life. Entry free. October 11, 6:30 pm. At GoetheInstitut/ Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. +918861004090.
Jazzy blend
Sway to the mesmerising sounds of MoonMot this weekend! This contemporary jazz quintet fuses acoustic and electronic elements, showcasing their innovative album Frugal as part of their India tour. Join the unforgettable night of genreblending rhythms and vibrant improvisation! INR 750 onwards. October 11 & 12, 9:30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918880233322.
Laugh away
Dive into the comedic brilliance of Rahul Subramanian in his stand-up show, Who Are You? If you’re navigating the complexities of identity, this journey promises laughs without answers! Don’t miss this encore performance. INR 799. October 12, 4 pm. At Prestige Centre of Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919900151383.
Dandiya dazzle
Get ready for Dandiya Night as it returns to Bengaluru, a vibrant celebration of culture, music and dance! Dress in your finest traditional attire and showcase your moves in a festive atmosphere filled with delicious food, dazzling colours and exciting prizes worth up to INR 10,000! INR 99. October 12, 7 pm. At Nexus Mall Koramangala. +918022067803.
Beat bash
Prepare for an electrifying night with Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange (ZFEX), where renowned drummer Ziggy Zeitgeist fuses live jazz with dance music! Experience a transcendent journey of sound alongside Tarang Joseph, igniting the vibe with his captivating set. INR 499 onwards. October 11, 8 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala. +919606443393.
Dance till dawn
After a five-year hiatus, the legendary Hilight Tribe returns to Bengaluru! Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with electrifying tribal rhythms and modern beats that will keep you dancing until dawn. Don’t miss this epic musical reunion! INR 1,060 onwards. October 12, 7:30 pm. At Sunburn Union, Koramangala. +919513471001.
Traditional narratives
Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dastaan-e-Ashoko-Akbar written by Ashok Lal brings Dastaan Goi, one of the most ancient forms of Urdu theatre to the city. Directed by Naseeruddin Shah, this play by Motley Productions is a blend of coincidences and gallantry with a distinctly utopian touch narrated in a codified pattern. INR 300. October 11, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Journey to heaven
Yuki Ellias’s The Far Post is a production in Lepcha with English subtitles revolving around two enemy soldiers who died in battle. Set in a cold, mountain landscape, the late army men embark on a journey into the afterlife with the help of a postman aunty and her pet goldfish. INR 300. October 12, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Tiny tales
Ranga Shankara & Kahe Vidushak join hands for Kahaniyan, a theatre play directed by Devendra Raj Ankur. In 1975, the director named his style of work Kahaniyon ka Rangmanch insinuating that different genres such as stories, novels and autobiographies should be presented on stage in their original forms without converting them into dramatic idioms. The stories being performed are based on Kannada short stories in Hindi. October 13, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
A traditional twist
Puuluup consists of Ramo Teder and Marko Veisson and they have captivated audiences worldwide with their innovative blend of traditional and modern music. Their music is a unique fusion of the hiiu kannel (a two to four stringed bowed lyre from northern Europe) with electronic elements. Catch this memorable performance next week! Entry free. October 14, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur. +919886599675 & INR 499. October 13, 7 pm. At Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar. +9196866 02366.
Search through
This upcoming production, Anandowari, is an adaptation of the seminal Marathi novel by the same name by DB Mokashi. It looks at 17th-century saint poet Tukaram’s story through his younger brother Kanha’s perspective. Tukaram has gone missing again and the audience will travel through those three days of Kanha’s frantic search for Tukaram and his many realisations about his brother. Entry free. October 16, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur. +919886599675.
Double trouble
The play Marry Go Round centres around an unsuspecting individual leading a double life. The narrative takes unexpected turns as the protagonist finds himself entangled in a web of hilarious misunderstandings. The play explores the challenges of maintaining a dual identity in the midst of the city’s vibrant culture. INR 300 onwards. October 12 and 13, 3 pm & 6.30 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar. +917899562404.
Cappuccino & couplets
Discover Urban Solace, India's first cultural café, where creativity thrives! Join the celebrated Tuesdays with the Bard, recognised as the longest-running poetry event. Experience heartfelt performances by diverse artistes like Apoorva Lakshmi Ragi, celebrating urban feminism and self-awareness. INR 300. October 15, 7.30 pm. At Urban Solace, Ulsoor. +919845013055.
