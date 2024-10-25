These seven events in Bengaluru are kicking off the weekend festive celebrations

The eagerly awaited India International Coffee Festival 2024 is here and how! This year’s edition brings back the National Barista Championship 2024 and the National Brewers Cup, a celebration of brewing excellence as attendees get to experience the diverse and innovative techniques used to craft an ideal cup. Entry free. October 28 to 30, 10.30 am to 7 pm. At Indiranagar Club Auditorium. +918025280323.
Brookfield Properties to kick off of the inaugural edition of Ecoworld Habba today! This vibrant festival offers 10 hands-on art workshops, a flea market showcasing over 50 local artists, carnival stalls, a dedicated kid and pet zone, live performances by Jordindian and Project Malabaricus; and art installations curated by artist, Urjitah Sharma, emphasising sustainability through recycled materials. Entry free. October 25, 5 pm. At The Bay at Ecoworld, Sarjapur Outer Ring Road. +918951942566.
Sunday Soul Santé unveils its 2024 Diwali edition with over 200 colourful stalls showcasing handcrafted treasures across fashion, home décor, design, art and crafts, roster of talented artists and musicians, dedicated sneaker and streetwear culture zone and lots more. The one-of-a-kind event welcomes families and their fur babies. INR 350 onwards. October 27 10 am to 10 pm. At International Tech Park Bangalore. +918041880000.
Jayamahal Palace is all set to host The Big Feed which returns with 100+ food partners, food stalls and a dedicated pet zone. While delicious dishes and drinks do steal the spotlight, Shirley Setia, Paal Dabba, Best Kept Secret, Thermal and A Quarter and Sai Symphony take to the stage to add more charm to the event. INR 499 onwards. October 26 & 27. At Nandi Durga Road Extension. 0804058 0444.
Chowdaiah Memorial Hall to host Bangalore Chorus’ newest musical production Annie, this weekend. Journey along with a young orphan girl who finds hope and a new family in 1930s New York City, a musical being staged across two days and four shows. The proceeds of this event will go to Jyoti Seva School for the Blind. INR 499 onwards. October 26 & 27, 3 pm & 7 pm. At Vyalikaval. +918023445810.
Sunidhi Chauhan is back in town and this time her concert not only focuses on delivering impeccable music but to empower young musicians and support Thalassaemia awareness cause too. Expect her hits like Ra Ra Rakkamma and Crazy Kiya Re at this pre-Diwali ‘I Am Home’ concert presented by the Alive India Foundation which will be at Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru. INR 2,499 onwards. October 26, 6 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
UnboxingBLR presents the 14th edition of Hubba in Your Park at KS Narasimhaswaami Park, Kathriguppe. The Kathriguppe edition will feature various interesting and fun engagement activities, including outdoor sketching in collaboration with pencil jam, a zumba session, an open-air concert featuring Rakshana Sridhar and a yakshagana workshop organised by Tvarita Arts Collective. Entry free. October 27, 4 pm onwards. At Banashankari. +918951942566.