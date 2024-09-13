September special: Eight events in Bengaluru that cultural enthusiasts should not miss this weekend

Join Hanumankind live in Bengaluru as he performs his chart-topping hit Big Dawgs along with his other singles. Experience an electrifying night filled with dynamic beats and powerful lyrics. After rocking the world with his musical prowess, he’s here with a promise of an unforgettable night of rap medley. ₹799 onwards. September 13, 6 pm. At Jayamahal Palace, Jayamahal Main Road. +918040580444.
Experience the enchantment of jazz with the Alba Armengou and Ramon Macià Duo as they take you on a vibrant musical journey blending rhythms from Cuba, Brazil, USA, Mexico, Argentina and beyond. Their captivating fusion of vocals, trumpet, piano and guitar celebrates the beauty of global musical diversity. ₹1,500 onwards. September 13 and 14, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield. +918045217761.
Flourish Hearth returns with its second edition next weekend. The festival was conceived to unite artisans and conscious consumers, creating a vibrant space where various makers could showcase and sell their handcrafted works. Also be part of Nirmaan (miniature terracotta bricks workshop), Nakashi (kalamkari workshop), Chitraang (cheriyal mask painting workshop), Aavran (terracotta jewellery making workshop), sufi music, folk performances and so much more! Entry free. September 21 and 22, 11 am. At Shankaraa Foundation. +919844242689.
Come and experience the vibrant flavours of South India as Hosa, the award-winning restaurant from Goa, partners with The Conservatory for a delectable pop-up event. Savour innovative takes on traditional dishes crafted by the talented chef Harish Rao. ₹1,800. September 14, 6.30 pm & 8.45 pm and September 15, 12 pm & 2.15 pm. At The Conservatory, Shanti Nagar.
Embark on a tantalising culinary odyssey through the captivating flavours of North Eastern India. Savour authentic dishes such as Tingmo with Chicken Shapta, Doh Kappa, Awoshi Ngo Anishi, Tsungken, Sagolir Manxo and a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, crafted by expert chefs, immersing yourself in the vibrant cultures of the seven sister states. ₹2,500. September 13-19, 7 pm. At Cubbon Pavilion, ITC Gardenia, Residency Road. +917305874139.
MKF Museum of Art is hosting the week-long art exhibition Collective Resonance. A group show of six artists, this will feature artworks ranging from portraits to abstract pieces. The artists include Ashwini Hegde, Doddamani MG, Paul Chiranjeet, Prabhu Harsoor, Shashi Bharati and Vaman Pai. Entry free. September 14-21, 11 am onwards. At MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road. +919019276294.
Projecty Darling by Sharanya Ramprakash is based on the iconic character — Khanavali Chenni — who ruled the Kannada stage with her double-meaning, rib-tickling dialogues and sexual innuendo. This is a humorous and incisive examination of female sexuality at the crossroads of censorship and culture. ₹200. September 13, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara. +918026592777.
Find your soulmate at Shubhasya Wedding Expo by Fuse Networx, a live Hindu match-making mela taking place this weekend at the Grand Castle. The event also includes a Bridal Fashion Show, 2000+ brides & groom proespects, 50+ vendors in 100+ categories such as Reddy, Maratha, Ediga and lots more! September 13-15. At Palace Ground.