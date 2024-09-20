Check out the list of top seven events happening in Bengaluru this week

Get your high heels ready and bring on the glam, the Phoenix Mega Model Hunt 2024 is here! Don’t miss the chance to shine and showcase your modelling talent at one of the most prestigious modelling competitions from the house of Prasad Bidapa. INR 250. September 22, 10 am onwards. At Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
The seventh Omkar Music Festival at Nexus Shantiniketan Mall promises a grand celebration of Indian classical music, featuring renowned artistes, dancers and a live painting exhibition. Proceeds support charitable causes, making it a cultural event with a heart. INR 300. September 20 to 22, 4 pm. At Whitefield.+918025018225.
Playback singer Vijay Prakash, the legendary artiste, known for lighting up the stages with his passion and soulful voice, takes to the stage this weekend. Witness some of his timeless hits as he prepares to take the audience on a melodic adventure. INR699 onwards. September 21, 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.+918049626111.
Adishakti’s production Urmila explores complex ethical and gender issues through a mythical story, raising profound questions about autonomy and consent. This thought-provoking play delves into the struggles of individuals across time periods. INR 350. September 20, 7:30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Bhuvaneshwar Dar Bhuvaneshwar is a play that delves into the life of a brilliant but misunderstood poet, highlighting the tension between creative aspirations and harsh realities. It offers a glimpse into the complexities of an artiste’s journey. INR 249. September 22, 3:30 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar. +917899562404.
The legendary Wadali duo of Lakhwinder Wadali and Puranchand Wadali present an evening of delight and nostalgia, showcasing their amazing vocal renditions and articulate presentations. A must-attend for connoisseurs and event lovers seeking a lifetime experience. INR 1,000 onwards. September 22, 7 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. +919900151383.
Chef Natasha Celmi is back in Bengaluru this weekend with a brand new masterclass featuring delicious, exotic and healthy recipes. Each dish will have her unique twist with loads of tips and tricks to jazz up your daily meals and special occasions. Following the masterclass, participate, taste and wind up with a lovely high tea. INR 1,990. September 20, 3.30 pm. At Mikusu, Conrad Bengaluru, Halasuru. +919844052257.