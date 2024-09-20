Flourish Hearth returns to Bengaluru with its second edition

As the sun sets on another September, artisans and conscious consumers are gearing up for the much-anticipated second edition of Flourish Hearth, which is set to take place this weekend. This unique pop-up, conceived with a singular purpose in mind, is more than just a marketplace. It is a space where artisans can showcase their handcrafted treasures directly to consumers, narrating the stories behind each piece and fostering meaningful connections. Co-curator Pragati Tripathi reveals, “bringing together a diverse community of makers for the first edition of Flourish Hearth was a journey of collaboration, passion and careful curation.”
The festival’s inaugural edition offered important lessons about the value of community. Pragati reflects, “the goal was to empower artisans by providing a dynamic pop-up platform that not only showcased their unique creations but also allowed them to tell their stories and engage with consumers and industry leaders alike. We started by reaching out to artisans whose work aligned with our values of sustainability, craftsmanship and cultural heritage.” This ethos continues to guide Flourish Hearth, as it evolves into a dynamic platform that empowers artisans, fosters collaboration and celebrates the essence of handmade crafts.
The second edition of this event is set to elevate this experience even further, with a vivid variety of activities that honour the essence of traditional artistry and sustainable consumption. “One of the key lessons from the first edition was the importance of creating not just a marketplace, but a community. As we moved into the 2nd edition, we doubled down on this approach, expanding our efforts to include even more immersive experiences like live demonstrations, interactive workshops and panel discussions,” the curator elucidates. Among the highlights is Zainab: An Evening of Soulful Sufi Music, an evocative performance by Aanchal Shrivastava and Divya Batra Das, whose stirring renditions promise to transport attendees into a world of spiritual melody
Workshops are another key element of the festival, offering hands-on experiences with master artisans. Attendees can dive into the world of traditional Indian crafts through workshops like Kautuk, here, participants discover the magic of tholu bommalata, the ancient art of shadow puppetry and Nakashi, where they can explore the intricate beauty of kalamkari painting. Other workshops, such as Aavran for terracotta jewellery making and Chitraang for painting cheriyal masks, ensure that visitors not only learn new skills but also gain a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage behind each craft.
Adding to the immersive experience, Flourish Hearth will also host a thought-provoking panel discussion titled Preserving Heritage, Securing Livelihoods: Weaving a Sustainable Future. “In an era where climate change poses significant threats to both our environment and livelihoods, this conversation will delve into how artisanal communities can be at the forefront of climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience,” she elaborates.
Beyond the workshops and discussions, festival goers will be treated to a series of vibrant folk performances by the talented students of Jeevanaotsava, showcasing Kar nataka’s rich cultural traditions. The showcase will feature the high-energy dollu kunitha, a traditional drum dance known for its powerful beats and synchronised movements that reflect community spirit. Also included is kamsale, a rhythmic dance with cymbals, paying tribute to Karnataka’s folklore, especially tales of Male Mahadeshwara. While the visually striking patta kunitha, with tall bamboo poles adorned with colourful ribbons, will captivate the audience with its celebratory movements.
“Meet, interact with and shop directly from over 50 passionate makers showcasing their handcrafted treasures,” she shares, highlighting the festival’s impressive lineup of stalls. Shoppers can explore a stunning array of handcrafted goods, from kantha and kalamkari saris, embroidered with intricate designs, to gender-inclusive patchwork clothing that embraces both sustainability and style. The festival also features elegant bidriware, vibrant lambani and banjara jewellery, sherpai bowls, gond paintings and handcrafted wooden home décor — all bearing the mark of skilled partisanship.
Entry free. September 21-22. At Shankaraa Foundation, Kanakapura Road.