Curated pop-up market, Pilitaxi, is back in Bengaluru with a brand new edition

Some of our favourite brands from this edition of Pilitaxi are Terra, which is a premium home grown home brand that will be launching their collection My First Home; Orchid-Tree that specialises in rare and beautiful orchids; Postcard, a clothing brand offering consciously designed and authentically crafted timeless products for women; Tattva Handmade, that is rooted in the timeless craft of pottery and minimalism; Hemp Hoppers, a brand that creates intimate wear from hemp; and Aaraa by Avantika, a one stop destination for eclectic silver and gemstone jewellery.

Entry Free. September 28 & 29, 11 am to 8 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.