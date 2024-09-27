Curated pop-up market, Pilitaxi, is back in Bengaluru with a brand new edition

Bengaluru is set to witness a vibrant celebration of sustainability and craftsmanship as Pilitaxi, the renowned curated pop-up market, returns to the city with its 38th edition — Pilitaxi Festive Bangalore. Founded by Bijaya Dutta, Pilitaxi has become synonymous with promoting ethical brands across India, spanning seven cities over the past four years. “Sustainability is at our core, from curation to decoration. We work with brands that create apparel which is naturally dyed, handloom, sustainable and handcrafted with love. Our exhibitions are dedicated to transparency, impeccable quality and skilled craftsmanship — this is the legacy we aspire to carry forward for future generations,” Bijaya shares.
This festive edition in Bengaluru promises to be a haven for conscious consumers and Indian craftsmanship. Pilitaxi aims to cultivate a community that values the true cost of their purchases, celebrating the diverse cultures and traditions of India. “We’re determined to create a conscious consumeristic community that values the true cost of their purchases. We work with brands using artisanal techniques and every product is crafted with utmost love and joy,” the curator reveals.
This year, the pop-up will feature a diverse range of thirty brands, each with a unique story to tell. From the elegant chikankari and khadi womenswear of Label Darpan to Chiaroscuro’s upcycled leather bags from Delhi and Noa Clothing, a brand influenced by cultures from all around the world — the collection is a testament to India’s rich heritage of craftsmanship. Other highlights include Suramaye’s handwoven jamdani silk saris and dress, Bunavat’s artisanal saris from across India and Karma Ashrama’s handpainted clothing from Bengal. For those looking for unique home décor, the pop-up offers an array of options such as Splurge’s home fragrances and candles, Kokedama Plant Art’s terrariums and the intricately crafted papier-mâché products from Chnar-e-Kashmir. “We’re always striving to bring out the best Indian brands, especially those run by women entrepreneurs and handmade alternatives in a world dominated by fast fashion,” Bijaya elaborates.
Some of our favourite brands from this edition of Pilitaxi are Terra, which is a premium home grown home brand that will be launching their collection My First Home; Orchid-Tree that specialises in rare and beautiful orchids; Postcard, a clothing brand offering consciously designed and authentically crafted timeless products for women; Tattva Handmade, that is rooted in the timeless craft of pottery and minimalism; Hemp Hoppers, a brand that creates intimate wear from hemp; and Aaraa by Avantika, a one stop destination for eclectic silver and gemstone jewellery.
Entry Free. September 28 & 29, 11 am to 8 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.