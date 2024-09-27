Eight cultural events in Bengaluru you must not miss out this weekend

String struck
Bengaluru-based indie musician Frizzell D’souza performs in the city as part of her In My Asymmetry India Tour! Enjoy an evening of captivating acoustic pop and soft rock as she shares her journey through music, inspired by both contemporary and timeless artistes. INR 399 onwards. September 28, 9 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala. +919606443393.
Divine intervention
Tuji Aukat Kaye? is a musical in Marathi and Kannada and is based on Vedika Kumarswami’s book Gaavnavri. It tells the story of an 11-year-old bride who defies tradition by cutting ties with her ancient groom, a god. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment and challenges the sacred myths of goddesses, forging her own path. INR 350 onwards. September 29, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. +918026592777.
Drama extravaganza
Experience the magic of Jairangam Fringes Theatre Festival, a gala fiesta showcasing the diversity of Indian theatre. Witness spellbinding performances from across the country and immerse yourself in an unforgettable celebration of culture and artistic exchange. INR 200 onwards. September 28, 6 pm. At Prabhath Kaladwaraka Auditorium, Koramangala.
Timeless tunes
Witness Abhijeet Bhattacharya perform live this weekend and take you on a journey down memory lane. Known for timeless classics like Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon, Badi Mushkil Hai, Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum and so many more, this performance is a must attend to roll back the years. INR 749 onwards. September 28, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918049626111.
Keeping it clean!
Escape the stresses of the week with Naveen Richard’s classic, family-friendly humour. His show Read Between The Lines, is an assortment of the most meaningfully meaningless jokes along with his famously bad Hindi jokes. INR 499 onwards. September 28, 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. +919886599675.
Assam allure
Sannidhya Bhuyan is a singer-songwriter hailing from Assam. Having made his debut in 2018 with his R&B track Borokha, which was the first ever R&B track in Assamese, his music is a blend of Indian classical music and R&B elements. Witness his youthful energy and innovative approach this weekend. INR 399 onwards. September 29, 9 pm. At White Lotus Club Bengaluru, HSR Layout. +919986441900.
Bonding session
UnboxingBLR presents the 12th edition of Hubba in Your Park this Sunday. The event promises a day filled with engaging activities, entertainment and meaningful community interactions. The activities include reading sessions in collaboration with Cubbon Reads, creative art workshops by BLR Art Collective, nature walks led by Thicket Tales along with a yakshagana workshop by Tvarita Arts Collective. Entry through registration. September 29, 4 pm to 8 pm. At Subhash Chandra Bose Park, Vijaynagar.
Karaoke showdown
Tune in for the grand finalé of Kroaking, Opus’s legendary karaoke competition — celebrating the incredible talents that have graced the stage over the years. The panel will be graced by past winners and the industry’s finest including Merlin Raja and Rajeev Raja, Nikhil Chinnappa and Vasundhara Das. Witness the crowning of the next singing sensation and be part of the Opus Karaoke night legacy. Entry free. September 28. At Bengaluru International Airport, Devanahalli. +918066785555.
Compiled by Pramiti Digra