The upcoming edition of Vastrabharana in Bengaluru takes inspiration from different seasons

Can you explain how the theme of Rutugalu has influenced the choice of fabrics in this year’s Vastrabharana?

The theme of Rutugalu emphasises the five seasons of India and their impact on fabric selection in this year’s Vastrabharana. In spring, lighter materials like cotton, khadi and linen are favoured, often featuring bright colours and floral patterns. Summer also calls for lightweight, airy fabrics to combat heat, while the monsoon requires moisture-friendly textiles that incorporate rain-inspired designs. Autumn, a festive season, showcases rich colours and detailed patterns, with silk being popular for celebrations like Dussehra and Diwali. Finally, winter necessitates cosy fabrics such as wool for warmth. These seasonal transitions influence fabric choices, designs and motifs, underscoring their cultural significance and the adaptability of craftspeople.