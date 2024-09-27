The upcoming edition of Vastrabharana in Bengaluru takes inspiration from different seasons

The Crafts Council of Karnataka presents the 31st edition of Vastrabharana, its annual flagship exhibition showcasing handcrafted textiles and jewellery. This year’s theme, inspired by Rutugalu, explores how the changing seasons influence Indian textiles. The exhibition features a diverse array of natural fibres, dyeing techniques and traditional weaving methods adapted by artisans to create vibrant, culturally significant fabrics that reflect the richness of India’s textile heritage. Padmaja Sakhamuri, convenor, Vastrabharana, takes us through the upcoming edition of the festival.
Can you explain how the theme of Rutugalu has influenced the choice of fabrics in this year’s Vastrabharana?
The theme of Rutugalu emphasises the five seasons of India and their impact on fabric selection in this year’s Vastrabharana. In spring, lighter materials like cotton, khadi and linen are favoured, often featuring bright colours and floral patterns. Summer also calls for lightweight, airy fabrics to combat heat, while the monsoon requires moisture-friendly textiles that incorporate rain-inspired designs. Autumn, a festive season, showcases rich colours and detailed patterns, with silk being popular for celebrations like Dussehra and Diwali. Finally, winter necessitates cosy fabrics such as wool for warmth. These seasonal transitions influence fabric choices, designs and motifs, underscoring their cultural significance and the adaptability of craftspeople.
Are there any specific techniques and fibres being employed by the artisans?
Artisans employ various dyeing techniques to enhance textile vibrancy, including shibori, batik, bandhini, ajrakh and sungudi, along with block printing methods like bagru and sanganeri. These techniques create diverse patterns and colours on fabrics. Additionally, artisans utilise a wide range of natural fibres such as cotton, khadi, linen, wool, mulberry silk, eri silk, muslin, khosa, kala cotton and hemp. Each fibre contributes unique properties to the richness of Indian textiles.
In what ways are traditional weaving methods being adapted to incorporate Rutugalu in designs?
Traditional weavers draw inspiration from local culture and food to incorporate these elements into their designs. Techniques passed down through generations lead to regional variations in materials and methods. For instance, khunn weavers use jowar seeds as motifs while jamdani weavers feature flower buds and kanchi weavers depict raindrops.
September 27, 10 am onwards. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.
Pramiti Digra
