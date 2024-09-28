The fifth edition of Maya Bazaar aims to include more people from diverse and marginalised communities

Maya Bazaar, one of India’s largest LGBTQIA+ festivals, returns to Bengaluru for its fifth edition, celebrating diversity and inclusion. This vibrant two-day event features over 150 stalls showcasing innovative products by queer, women-owned and ally businesses. Attendees can enjoy live performances, panel discussions, delicious food and refreshing beverages in a safe and welcoming environment. Maya Bazaar serves as a powerful platform for empowerment, community building and cultural immersion, fostering empathy and compassion. Kripa Pattabiraman, one of the curators of the festival lets us in on everything you can expect at this two-day extravaganza.
What sets this iteration of Maya Bazaar apart from those in the past?
This is our fifth edition and the third time we will be hosting this event in Bengaluru. Over time, it has evolved into a festival and a celebration of identities, going beyond an event or a flea market. This time, we have expanded our scope to welcome people from diverse and marginalised communities, including LGBTQIA+, PwD (people with disabilities), DBA (Dalit, Bahujan and Adivasis), women-owned businesses and allies, of course.
Are there any new features being introduced for the first time at this event?
Yes, several new initiatives are being introduced. We are prioritising security and psychological safety by partnering with Queer Awaam for bouncers from the trans community. Community counselling will be available through partners like Hank Nunn Institute and Muktaa Charitable Foundation. Additionally, HIV testing stations will be provided by MIST and workshops will be hosted by Out & About. The event will feature India’s first queer musical, The Baaja Company and a panel discussion on community building. We are also establishing a grievance redressal system to ensure everyone feels safe and included at the festival.
What was the inspiration behind the creation of Maya Bazaar and how has your vision evolved since its inception in 2021?
It all started with the intention of creating a space for LGBTQIA+ people. A space that empowers and provides a platform for small business owners, artists and performers. Since then, we have embraced our ally friends. We are also learning that it is important to acknowledge and recognise that the struggles of people from various communities — DBA, PwD, LGBTQ+ To this end, we have also evolved to adopt a language of intersectionality and are learning how to expand the space so it welcomes all diverse and marginalised identities.
In what ways has Maya Bazaar made a positive impact on the LGBTQIA+ community and other marginalised groups in the cities it has been hosted?
Maya Bazaar has significantly impacted many individuals. A queer person attended with their parents, who were accepting but unfamiliar with the community. After engaging with others at Maya Bazaar, the parents left with a new perspective and expressed eagerness to return next year. Queer attendees gained confidence from witnessing the success of fellow queer business owners, while many straight visitors were amazed by the warm and welcoming atmosphere they experienced for the first time.
What challenges have you encountered while organising the festival and how have you managed to overcome them?
Sustainable resources and funding remain significant challenges. Despite financial losses, we believe in the importance of this space. Each year brings growth in participation and interest, motivating us to explore diverse revenue models and seek longterm partnerships with corporate or government sectors.
Looking ahead, what are your aspirations for Maya Bazaar? Are there plans for expansion into more cities or the addition of new features?
We aim to expand Maya Bazaar as a travelling flea market; previous editions were held in Goa and Shimla, with another planned for Goa in early 2025. Our longterm goal includes international expansion and strategies to support business owners through mentorship from VCs.
How has your personal journey influenced your involvement with Maya Bazaar and what message do you aim to communicate through this event?
My commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) has deepened through my involvement with Maya Bazaar. I believe DEI can manifest in experiential events that celebrate differences. Engaging with diverse cultures fosters empathy and compassion. Participating in this festival is a powerful way to show solidarity for DEI; true societal progress occurs when everyone thrives together.
INR 299 onwards. September 28, 11 am onwards. At Jayamahal Palace Exhibition Center, Nandi Durga Road Extension.
(Written by Pramiti Digra)
