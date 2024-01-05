Be it Kannada and Bengali theatre plays, lazy brunches or dance festivals, Bengaluru has plenty to offer this week

Make a scene

Nammalle Modalu is a stereotypical newsroom drama that shows the journey down some of the funniest and trending controversies and gossip from the perspective of the media. Directed by Chandran Kumar,

the play promises engagement and entertainment. ₹200, January 6 & 7, 7 pm onwards. At Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi. +918026678581.



Very berry good

Conçu pâtisserie and café brings the best of the berry batch with an exquisite collection of desserts including Chocolate Dipped Strawberries and Strawberry Choux Bun. ₹150 onwards. At Indiranagar. +919985800031.

Brunch a bunch

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is looking to make your start to the new year a success with its Community Brunch. Feast on dishes like their Avocado and Burrata Chaat, khow-suey, a mouthwatering range of tacos, a live ramen counter, the famous Bunny Chow, steamed baos, a globally inspired Sweet Treat Bar and much more! ₹2,700 onwards. January 7, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. +918042521000.







Whispers of Bengal

Embark on a riveting odyssey of emotions in this adaptation of Utpal Dutt’s Riffle. Amidst the socio-

political-economic tapestry, witness the clash of power and authority as history unfolds. Step into a 140-minute symphony of emotions in Bengali. ₹300 onwards, January 7, 3.30 pm onwards. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. +917406966190.

Garden grievances

Written and directed by Rajendra Karanth, the play, Mallige Thotadalli Murder follows a former film actress — Kalpana — who is married to a rich estate owner, Gangadhara. During one of her card-reading sessions with her guru, who guides her through her various idiosyncrasies, a death card is revealed as her fate. To avoid being murdered in her jasmine garden, Kalpana calls the inspector of Madapur. ₹150. January 5, 7.30 pm. At KH Kalasouda, Banashankari.

Step by step

Dive into a symphony of grace and a canvas of rhythmic expression as Poojitha Bhaskar, the luminous disciple of Upadhye School of Dance, weaves tales and a tapestry of emotions through a bharatanatyam recital at the Kanasu Festival, a platform for dancers to live through their dreams. Let the rhythm of tradition and artistry enchant your senses. ₹250 onwards, January 7, 5.30 pm. At Seva Sadan, Malleswaram. +918023347830.