Here are a few ideas on how to best spend your Republic Day  Weekend

Dose of drama

Ranga Shankara’s week-long Kannada Drama Festival to showcase six fascinating plays beginning January 30. The list of productions includes Naavu… by Abhimanyu Bharti (understanding caste system through the lens of discrimination, social stratification, reservation policy and urbanisation); Kariya Devara Huduki by Niranjan Khalikoda (a story that sheds light on gender equality, communalism and superstition through five brothers who become religious fanatics and lose everything); and Agnathanobbana Aatma Charitre, among others. ₹150. On till February 2. At JP Nagar. +918026592777.

Green saccharine

Anand Sweets unveils an array of vegan mithai’s this Veganuary, aiming to create a global movement championing compassionate food choices for protecting the planet. One can choose from Badam Burfi, Badam Pista Roll, Ompudi, Kaju Patties, Badam Pista Navratan, Pista Rose Triangle, Almond-infused Biscuits, Pista Launj and lots more. ₹335 onwards. Across outlets.

Food fiesta

Maverick & Farmer’s collaborates with Mommy’s Health Kitchen for a Healthful Harvestful Brunch pop-up that offers everything from artisanal whole wheat homemade french toast, a DIY parfait bar with signature granola to a colourful selection of health-boosting delicacies. Do not miss the all-you-can-eat spread, Bagel Boards and four options of sliders to choose from, including Vegan Black Bean, Beetroot Quinoa, Lamb and Chicken. ₹1,499. January 28, 9.30 am – 12.30 pm. At Maverick and Farmer, Ulsoor. +919739999112.

Rise to the rhythm

The 26th edition of Freedom Jam is one event not to be missed out on. Spread across six venues in town, the event celebrates original music and provides it a platform to thrive. The last two days of the festival feature performances by artistes like Artesanato Pulso, Giddy Hoo, Southern Discomfort, Butterfingers, Abhinav Varma and more. Ongoing. Entry free. Today, 5 pm. At Skyye, UB City. January 27, 1 pm. At Kling, Church Street. +919880228891.

Netaji narratives

National Gallery of Modern Art is screening an 85-minute Hindi film from the National Film Archive of India collection — Life of Subhash Chandra Bose — to commemorate Parakram Diwas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 128th birth anniversary. The film features a compilation of real-life footage from Netaji’s life. January 27, 5 pm. At Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road. +918022342338.



Patriot’s feast

Societe Rangoon salutes the spirit of Republic Day with a special menu featuring a symphony of flavours. Dive into the celebration with dishes like Yellow Curry made with mock meat, baby

potatoes, spiced with turmeric and lemongrass; Masala Pauk, Masala Lamb, Spicy Broad Rice Noodles, Burmese Fried Rice, Chilli Pepper and Fried Shallots and lots more. Each dish is meticulously crafted to embody the essence of India’s rich heritage. Experience a feast which is not just a meal but a patriotic celebration. Meal for two: ₹1,700 onwards. At JP Nagar. +918022273820.