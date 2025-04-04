Stepping out this weekend? Include these seven Bengaluru events in your plan and they will not disappoint you

The city converges for a night of fun and frolic. The Night Market makes an exciting comeback to Bengaluru offering various activities for attendees to partake in. Indulge in curated shopping, culinary journeys, live music and entertainment and lots more. ₹249 onwards. April 5, 12 pm. At International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB). Whitefield.
Witness Andorra, a Danish indie jazz group that fuses modern vintage jazz and cinematic grooves, as they provide an unforgettable evening of intricate melodies, deep grooves and cinematic soundscapes. Their unique sound blend of Nordic jazz influenced with a distinct indie expression has captured the attention of international audiences and critics alike. ₹750 onwards. April 4 & 5, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Barff by Saurabh Shukla is a gripping psychological thriller set in snow-clad Kashmir. A doctor is summoned to treat a sick child but as the night unfolds, reality blurs into illusion. This intense play explores truth, perception and the human psyche, keeping audiences on edge with its eerie atmosphere and powerful performances. ₹499. April 6, 7.30 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Get ready for one the biggest celebration of music, art and culture — Bangalore Spirit Festival. Experience 15+ electrifying acts across diverse genres, 2+ international acts, mesmerising fire shows to light up the night, immersive art installations, unique pop-up stalls featuring handcrafted treasures and many more. ₹499. April 5 & 6, 12pm to 1am. At Pebble, The Jungle Lounge, Bellary Road.
I Don’t Want to ‘Capitalism’ Today by Flux School of Arts is an avant-garde performance exploring consumerism and societal structures. Through interactive installations and live acts, it challenges perceptions of capitalism. ₹299. April 6, 6 pm. At Flux, Indiranagar.
Sonu Venugopal, a stand-up comic, digital creator, actor, improviser and a radio professional, is back on stage with her fundraiser show, High Risk, Low Return to raise treatment costs for kids fighting against cancer. ₹1,499 onwards. April 6, 6 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town.
Take part in the memorial concert of pandit Gourang Kodical, a distinguished tabla maestro, where classical singer Nishant Panicker is set to perform, supported by Krishnendra Samarth (vocals), Shashibhushan Gurjar (tabla) and Surya Upadhya (harmonium). Entry free. April 6, 6 pm. At Canara Union, Malleshwaram.