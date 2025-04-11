Catch these seven events in Bengaluru this week for a culturally rich experience

Natesha Nrithyalaya presents Rasaanubhava Classical Dance Festival, an evening of grace, rhythm and powerful storytelling. Take part in the event to witness a duet performance by Parshwanath Upadhya and Adithya PV, a solo bharatanatyam recital by Nayana Srinivasamurthy and solo odishi piece by Krishnendu Saha. ₹699 onwards. April 19, 6 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
The Assam Society Bangalore is here with the 24th edition of the Rongali Bihu, a celebration filled with music, dance and cultural splendor as Zubeen Garg, Achurjya Borpatra (popularly known as ‘Bidur Bhai’) and Harpal Saikia take to the stage. Join the Spring Fest 2025 on the occasion of the Assamese New Year. ₹750 onwards. April 12 & 13, 4pm. At Freedom International School Ground, HSR Layout.
Take part in Paresh Pahuja’s The Voice Notes Concert, a celebration of music, storytelling and artistic brilliance. This tour promises heartfelt performances that capture his authentic artistry, engaging audiences with a timeless and fresh musical experience. ₹9,999. April 12, 7 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Discover Ramayana’s untold chapters live on stage as Humare Ram, a monumental theatrical production, is set to captivate the audience with its innovative portrayal. With Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Gaurav Bhhardwaj as the director, watch as this much-loved tale comes back to life. ₹1,299 onwards. April 10, 1.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram.
Drag Dynasty 2.0 is back in Bengaluru with Queen Priyanka, winner of Canada’s Drag Race, along with a lineup of spectacular Indian and international performers as they showcase the best of drag artistry, creativity and inclusivity. This isn’t just a performance; it is a moment. Celebrate the bold, the fearless and the legendary. ₹700 onwards. April 12, 8 pm. At The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore, Seshadripuram.
Krshala Dance Theatre presents Om Shivam as a homage to lord Shiva. This kathak performance led by Simran Godhwani & Ensemble is fundraising for Nidhivan Education Foundation, which supports higher education of deserving children in various fields. The evening will also bring musicians Ganesh Desai and Isha Saxena’s vocals, tabla player Karthik Bhat and sitarist Arjun together on stage. Entry free. April 18, 6 pm. At Medai, Koramangala.
Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio is thrilled to announce Summer with LVDS, an exciting and immersive summer camp for children aged 4 to 14 years. This program offers a diverse range of activities including hip-hop, theatre, art, gymnastics and breaking, ensuring children experience a holistic approach to expression and movement. ₹2,500 onwards. On till April 25. Across studios.