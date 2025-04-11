Catch these seven events in Bengaluru this week for a culturally rich experience

Drag Dynasty 2.0 is back in Bengaluru with Queen Priyanka, winner of Canada’s Drag Race, along with a lineup of spectacular Indian and international performers as they showcase the best of drag artistry, creativity and inclusivity. This isn’t just a performance; it is a moment. Celebrate the bold, the fearless and the legendary. ₹700 onwards. April 12, 8 pm. At The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore, Seshadripuram.