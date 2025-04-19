Step out and enjoy the most happening events of the weekend in Bengaluru

Senia Shahjahanpur gharana is all set to present a selection of evening ragas with The Soul Within the Strings, a sarod recital by Debasmita Bhattacharya and tabla artiste Trilochan Kampli. Entry free. April 22, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
The critically acclaimed courtroom drama, The Trial of Abdus Salam, is coming to Bengaluru this weekend. The story follows Abdus Salam — the first Muslim to win the Nobel Prize in Physics (1979). ₹350. April 18, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Qawwali singer and composer, Sagar Bhatia, known for his renditions of popular tracks such as Kiven Mukhre Ton, Tere Jeya Hor Disda and Je Tu Akhiyaan makes a pitstop in the city for Sagar Waali Qawwali Bharat Tour 2025. ₹999 onwards. April 19, 6 pm. At Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara.
Catch renowned guitarist, Denis Stern, live in Bengaluru. This artiste, who fuses flamenco, jazz, latin, gypsy and Middle Eastern traditions, brings together decades of travel and crosscultural collaboration in his works. ₹750 onwards. April 18 & 19, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Choreographed by Debapriya Das and performed by The Nrityakosh Company Parikrama — The Journey Within is a 60-minute contemporary oriental dance narrative on finding ground as a belly dancer in India. ₹499. April 20, 7 pm. At Medai – The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala.
Vaanyerum Vizhuthugal (Roots that Reach for the Sky) is MAP Bengaluru’s first-ever group exhibition dedicated to contemporary photography and lens-based practices. Curated by Jaisingh Nageswaran, this showcase was originally part of the Chennai Photo Biennale 2024– 2025 and brings together twelve Tamil-origin artists. Entry free. April 19 - July 20. At Kasturba Road.
Alchemy Theatre Society to stage Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None as their 25th production. The thriller focuses on ten strangers who are invited to Soldier Island, an isolated rock near the Devon coast, where they are each accused of a terrible crime. ₹499. April 18, 3 pm & 7 pm. At Prabhath Kaladwaraka, Koramangala Club.