Attendees experience the flow from canvas to glass to verse at this event
Aprisio’s latest experience — The Art of the Pour: Poetry in Every Glass — brings art, wine and poetry together in one immersive evening. Curated with Art Mantram and hosted at the new Wine Studio at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, the event slows things down to offer guests a thoughtful, sensory journey. Kaushal Mishra, founder of Aprisio, lets us in on everything you need to know about this experience.
What inspired the concept of The Art of the Pour: Poetry in Every Glass?
We were inspired by an earlier art experience with Caravaggio’s Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy, which showed us how engaged our art community is. When Four Seasons launched its Wine Studio, we partnered with Art Mantram to create something unique — an evening where art flows into wine and wine inspires poetry.
Can you walk us through the structure of the evening?
The evening begins with Yumna Hari Singh from Art Mantram unveiling a work of art and explaining its story. The sommelier then picks up the theme and introduces a wine that reflects it. Guests taste the wine before the poet brings the theme alive through classical verse. This cycle repeats for three artworks, three wines and three poems. The finalé is a live artwork created in front of the guests. After that, the community interacts and reflects on the experience.
What did you want guests to take away from the event?
We wanted them to feel that it was a slow, meaningful evening. Our aim is depth and calm. We want people to ask questions, learn something new, enjoy the wines and feel more connected when they leave. Many of our guests have attended tastings and art shows before, but rarely have they seen all three forms come together so seamlessly.
Do you plan to take this concept to other cities?
Yes. About twenty percent of our members are from NCR and Mumbai. We hope to take Aprisio to NCR in 2026 and to Mumbai in the same year if all goes well.
