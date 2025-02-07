Have you bought tickets to these seven events happening in Bengaluru this weekend?

Studio Bassam — offering bespoke and ready-to-wear suits, sherwanis, accessories, shoes and shirts with modern flair — is hosting a Men’s Lifestyle Exhibit 05 at The Hatworks Boulevard. The event promises to showcase the coolest lifestyle brands, products and services. Entry free. February 9, 10 am to 7 pm. At Cunningham Road.
This bharatanatyam presentation Achyuta Hela – An Ode to Lord Krishna celebrates the multifaceted divinity of Krishna — his playful innocence, his magnetic charm and his profound role as the guide of dharma. The performance begins with an invocation, offering prayers to Krishna. ₹250. February 8, 7 pm. At Shankaraa Foundation, Kanakapura Main Road.
The sixth edition of the Iconic Travelling Pastoral Exhibition — Living Lightly Utsav 2025 — is being held in Bengaluru this week. The exhibition unfolds across 18 immersive sections, each created by some of India’s most acclaimed designers, curators and artists and pastoral artisans from various communities. Entry free. On till February 16. At Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Nagarbhavi.
Sandbox Collective to debut a trio version of the documentary dance performance — EF_FEMININITY. Created by Marcel Schwald and Chris Leuenberger, the ensemble of performers from Switzerland and India will examine the concepts of femininity, hyper-femininity and effeminacy. Entry free. February 11 & 12, 7 pm. At Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Main Road.
Global music icon and fourtime Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran is set to delight Bengaluru with his + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour. The singer-songwriter will perform chart-toppers like Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, Galway Girl, Photograph and Bad Habits. ₹5,000 onwards. February 8 and 9, 6 pm onwards. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
Terai Bazaar 2025 returns to the city with Love Edition and 100+ homegrown brands featuring a vibrant day of shopping, food and music at The Bay, Ecoworld. Highlights of the event include 20+ food stalls by popular vendors, craft beer by Geist, pet zone and a live performance by Swarathma. ₹199. February 9, 12 pm onwards. At Bellandur.