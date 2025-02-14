Here is a list of seven events to attend this Valentine's weekend

Season 2 of the one-day music festival, Jingle Land, returns to Bengaluru with a happening line-up. The headliners of the festival include playback singer Harisankar KS, indie rock band ChowRaasta, I-pop all-girl band W.I.S.H., West Sikkim band Ace of Spades, rock band Thamarassery Churam and rock band Motherjane. ₹499 onwards. February 15, 3.30 pm. At Pheonix Marketcity, Whitefield.
The Urban Solace Wall of Love is a heartfelt celebration of love in all its forms. Throughout February, visitors are invited to share their personal definition of love by adding a note to the ever-growing wall. With a goal of 1,001 expressions, this living testament to love captures the emotions, memories and connections that make life beautiful — one heart at a time. Entry free. On till February 28, 11 am to 11 pm. At Halasuru.
The recently married 29-year-old singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is all set to perform his first-ever Valentine’s special concert this weekend in Bengaluru. Expect heart-warming tracks like Chale Aana, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Bol Do Na Zara, Pehla Pyaar and Butta Bomma. ₹499 onwards. February 14, 5 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
The Gloomverse Express Music Festival takes place on Sunday. This inaugural event in the city will bring its unique blend of music, art and culture to a broader audience. The globally acclaimed rock band Mr Big will headline the festival as part of their farewell The BIG Finish Tour. Fans can anticipate a full performance of their iconic album Lean Into It, along with other classic hits. ₹2,999 onwards. February 16, 5 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Theatrenama’s Mera Wajood - The Story of Third Gender by Amul Sagar Nath and Komal Gusain is a story about identity — how it is shaped, how it is denied and ultimately, reclaimed with pride and dignity. The play is a celebration of individuality and a call for inclusivity. ₹400. February 18, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
This Valentine’s Day, Soundarya Jayachandran’s It Is What It Is Tour makes a stop in the city. She has captivated audiences as the runner-up on VH1 and Colors Infinity’s The Stage, is a Cannes Gold Medal-winning voice-over artiste and an actress, recognised for her role in Kenny Sebastian’s Amazon Prime series Die Trying. ₹750 onwards. February 14 & 15, 9.30 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
The sustainable hand-crafted clothing label Jodi Life brings the Jodi House Party back to the city. The curated event will not only showcase the brand’s latest collections like Jodi Knit and Ramadan Edit but will also pour some refreshing drinks at The Courtyard. Entry free. February 15, 11 am - 8 pm. At Shanti Nagar.