Here are top seven events in Bengaluru that a cultural enthusiast will not want to miss

This weekend, Bangalore International Centre is set to stage a triple bill of contemporary dance presentations. This Is Not a Solo, Ego | Echo and Floating Clouds will be performed by Vanessa Vieira da Cunha, Indrek Kornel and Abhilash Ningappa, respectively. The diverse array begins with exploring antagonistic relationships before moving onto a dialogue between self and surroundings and concludes with a contemplative performance. Entry free. February 26, 7 pm. At Domlur.
Renowned writer and director Akarsh Khurana’s play, The F Word, mirrors the complexities of a dysfunctional family. Brought to life by Akvarious Productions, the dark comedy revolves around Chetan, a dedicated high school teacher and his estranged sister, Unnati — grappling with their own losses and disappointments. `500. February 21, 7.30 pm. February 22, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Musician Rishiraj Kulkarni is back on a brand new India tour and this time dedicated to the late ustad Zakir Hussain. Based in The Netherlands, this independent artiste, popular for playing instruments such as the handpan, rav vast and tabla, has two albums to his name — Home and The Woods. This concert will feature the synchronisation of lights and sounds originating from handmade musical instruments. `499. February 22, 6.30 pm. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur.
Urban Solace is hosting a kathak night with Alex Victor, who will perform solo pieces. Trained under the Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography, the dancer has earned a madhyama purna degree and is known for combining tradition with a modern flair. ₹299. February 22, 7.30 pm. At Urban Solace Cafe, Ulsoor.
The two-day festival Oddonelive brings singer, songwriter and producer, Prateek Kuhad alongside Arpan Kumar Chandel, aka rapper King to the city. Expect hits like cold/mess, Kasoor, Dil Beparwah and Oh Love. ₹999 onwards. February 22 & 23, 7 pm. At IIM–Bangalore, Bannerghatta Road.
Teen Prahar, a thematic festival by Banyan Tree showcasing ragas of three different time zones in a single concert, comes to Bengaluru. The event will not only feature maestros like Shujaat Khan and Venkatesh Kumar but also features instruments like sarangi, sur bahar and the clarinet besides forms like haveli sangeet and dhrupad. ₹500. February 27, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Indian playback singer and music director Sonu Nigam returns to the stage for a live performance promising a mix of Bollywood hits, romantic songs and Kannada chart-toppers. He is well-known for songs like Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, Sapna Jahan, Paravashanadenu, Upavasa and Anisuthide. ₹4,999 onwards. February 23, 7.30 pm. At Pheonix Marketcity, Whitefield.