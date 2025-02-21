Here are top seven events in Bengaluru that a cultural enthusiast will not want to miss

Musician Rishiraj Kulkarni is back on a brand new India tour and this time dedicated to the late ustad Zakir Hussain. Based in The Netherlands, this independent artiste, popular for playing instruments such as the handpan, rav vast and tabla, has two albums to his name — Home and The Woods. This concert will feature the synchronisation of lights and sounds originating from handmade musical instruments. `499. February 22, 6.30 pm. At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur.