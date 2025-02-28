Here are seven culture-rich things to do this weekend in Bengaluru

Anaadya Taal Tarang, a dance festival curated by kathak exponent Arpita Banerjee will take place in the city, this weekend. The festival will feature a performance by Arpita and her Anaadya Ensemble, a solo kuchipudi recital by Prateeksha Kashi and an odishi piece by Vandana Supriya Kasaravalli. Entry free. February 28, 5.30 pm. At Seva Sadan, Malleshwaram.
Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s play My Fair Lady comes to Christ (Deemed to be University) University this week. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, the new production promises authentic period costumes and stunning sets that transport audiences to early 20th-century London. ₹449 onwards. March 1 & March 2, 5 pm. At Hosur Main Road.
Get ready Bengaluru as the Goat party is here! Trippy Goat turns four, and they’re going all out with live fusion beats by MoonArra. Savour outdoor BBQ and specials and sip on crafted cocktails as their special Summer Barbecue Menu promises a feast crafted just for this celebration. ₹1,000 onwards. March 1, 8 pm to 10.30 pm & March 2, 12 pm to 2.30 pm. At Hatworks Boulevard, Cunningham Road.
Naya Day to perform at Windmills bringing together a fusion of jazz guitar, Indian ragas, tabla rhythms and electronic textures. The trio creates a cinematic soundscape, offering an soundtrack for an imagined journey between Germany and India. The ensemble includes Max Clouth, Ishaan Ghosh and Vroni Frisch. `750. March 1, 9.30 pm & March 2, 8 pm. At Whitefield.
Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, Bengaluru’s pioneering plant-based vegetarian restaurant and wellness space is hosting its monthly Sound Healing session. Expect nature’s melodies like rustling leaves, flowing water and distant thunder — blending seamlessly with the vibrations of over 35 globally sourced instruments such as sound waves working in harmony to calm the mind and body. ₹885. March 1, 11 am onwards, multiple slots available. At Sadashiva Nagar.
Maverick & Farmer’s returns with its Harvest Festival promising an array of new experiences. The festive weekend will feature interactive workshops, insightful sessions with coffee farmers, Sip & Paint with Coffee sessions and live music performances. Entry free. Some events are paid. March 1 & March 2, 11 am onwards. At Ulsoor.
Cricket legend Chris Gayle has inspired Ashtamudi Raviz Nirvana — a culinary delight, which will now available at The Leela Palace Bengaluru for the weekend. The delicacy is prepared from Pearl Spot fish, a native species to Kerala’s Ashtamudi which was spotted by the sportsman. Besides, there will also be a curated menu featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian renditions of Raviz Nirvana, local dishes accompanied by an assortment of traditional Kerala breads like appam and parotta. ₹1,250 onwards. February 28 - March 2, 12:30 pm to 3 pm & 7 pm to 11:30 pm. At Old Airport Road.