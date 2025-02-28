This Kolkata-origin sustainable pop-up market makes a comeback to Bengaluru with new brands and designers on board

Ekaja, a slow fashion brand born during the pandemic in 2020, stands out for its commitment to sustainability. Their belief in handmade products extends beyond fashion — it’s about preserving ancient craft techniques and supporting the artisans behind them. Working with fabrics like kala cotton, recycled cotton, hemp and nettle, Ekaja dyes its textiles with AZO-free and natural dyes. Equally rooted in tradition yet undeniably modern is Banana Labs, founded by the dynamic daughter duo Mariyam Khatri and Nuzhat Khatri. Inspired by the Hindi word ‘banana,’ meaning ‘to make,’ the brand revives age-old hand block printing techniques, passed down through generations of artisans associated with their families for over eight decades.

From cotton and kota doria to linens and muls, Banana Labs breathes new life into Indian handprints, presenting them through a global design lens. Check out both these brands at the market too. On the footwear front , Birdhouse enchants with Chand aur Chakor, its festive edit that captures the magic of moonlit celebrations. PETA-certified vegan and crafted with natural alternatives like jute, cork, rubber and algae, Birdhouse’s offerings include a wide range from everyday flats to statement wooden heels.