This Kolkata-origin sustainable pop-up market makes a comeback to Bengaluru with new brands and designers on board

Pili Taxi returns to the city with yet another exciting edition — Chapter 46. The pop-up market is an exquisite celebration of sustainable fashion and indigenous craftsmanship. Titled Memories of Summer, this edition promises a vibrant collection of award-winning labels, traditions and contemporary designs, thoughtfully woven together under one roof. “We move towards Chapter 46 of Pili Taxi with the same ethos of supporting new and emerging Indian brands and designers driving the sustainable revolution. We always encourage everyone to choose handcrafted products that stand the test of time. Explore 25+ championing brands that are dedicated to supporting the communities they work with across their entire value chain,” says founder Bijaya Dutta.
The new fashion brands participating in this edition of the market begins with Banera. This New Delhi-based label redefines Indian craft by transcending conventional notions of size and shape, empowering women to express themselves freely. Adding to the mix, Prachi Kamat’s latest collection, Spruha, designed for the confident, dynamic boss woman, offers chic yet affordable workwear with modern silhouettes. Asaii brings another layer of storytelling to the edit with hand-painted, wearable art. Their Wear Your Story ethos ensures that each piece is not just fashion but a personal narrative — unique, meaningful and never replicated.
Ekaja, a slow fashion brand born during the pandemic in 2020, stands out for its commitment to sustainability. Their belief in handmade products extends beyond fashion — it’s about preserving ancient craft techniques and supporting the artisans behind them. Working with fabrics like kala cotton, recycled cotton, hemp and nettle, Ekaja dyes its textiles with AZO-free and natural dyes. Equally rooted in tradition yet undeniably modern is Banana Labs, founded by the dynamic daughter duo Mariyam Khatri and Nuzhat Khatri. Inspired by the Hindi word ‘banana,’ meaning ‘to make,’ the brand revives age-old hand block printing techniques, passed down through generations of artisans associated with their families for over eight decades.
From cotton and kota doria to linens and muls, Banana Labs breathes new life into Indian handprints, presenting them through a global design lens. Check out both these brands at the market too. On the footwear front , Birdhouse enchants with Chand aur Chakor, its festive edit that captures the magic of moonlit celebrations. PETA-certified vegan and crafted with natural alternatives like jute, cork, rubber and algae, Birdhouse’s offerings include a wide range from everyday flats to statement wooden heels.
NoNaMé also brings a refreshing perspective with its gender-neutral, maxi-minimalist designs. Known for its inter-configurable and multiwearable jewellery, the brand transforms everyday accessories into versatile statement pieces. The philosophy here is simple yet profound: fewer objects, endless possibilities — a quiet rebellion against fast fashion’s excess.
Completing this symphony of craftsmanship is Tangerine, whose organic jewellery transforms seeds and spices into sleek, 24-carat gold-plated treasures.
Entry free. Products from ₹300 onwards. March 1 & 2. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.