Japan Habba is back with a brand new edition at a brand new location

After a year of preparation, Japan Habba is back for its 2025 edition with several new features. Now hosted at Chamara Vajra, the festival has expanded to include over 10 international guests, six stages and a range of activities celebrating Japanese culture. “Japan Habba started in 2005 as a college event at Bangalore University. Over the years, it has grown into a much larger event. This year, we wanted to move to a bigger venue to accommodate more people and offer better experiences. With 100-plus stalls, 40-plus events and international guests, this edition will cover a wide range of cultural aspects under the theme Everything Japan,” begins Darshan V, co-curator of the festival.

The festival will host several performers and guests from Japan. Among them is the Ryoma Quartet, a group blending traditional Japanese instruments with contemporary performance. The quartet includes Ryoma on violin, Masakatsu on the Tsugaru Shamisen and Sui on the traditional Japanese flute. Performance unit NM will make its international debut at the festival while solo idol Kanapon brings her robotic dance style. Gaming fans can look forward to appearances by gamers Tokido, Takera and Neo showcasing their skills in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.