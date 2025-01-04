Japan Habba is back with a brand new edition at a brand new location

After a year of preparation, Japan Habba is back for its 2025 edition with several new features. Now hosted at Chamara Vajra, the festival has expanded to include over 10 international guests, six stages and a range of activities celebrating Japanese culture. “Japan Habba started in 2005 as a college event at Bangalore University. Over the years, it has grown into a much larger event. This year, we wanted to move to a bigger venue to accommodate more people and offer better experiences. With 100-plus stalls, 40-plus events and international guests, this edition will cover a wide range of cultural aspects under the theme Everything Japan,” begins Darshan V, co-curator of the festival.
The festival will host several performers and guests from Japan. Among them is the Ryoma Quartet, a group blending traditional Japanese instruments with contemporary performance. The quartet includes Ryoma on violin, Masakatsu on the Tsugaru Shamisen and Sui on the traditional Japanese flute. Performance unit NM will make its international debut at the festival while solo idol Kanapon brings her robotic dance style. Gaming fans can look forward to appearances by gamers Tokido, Takera and Neo showcasing their skills in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
This year’s layout highlights Japan’s regional diversity, with areas inspired by different parts of the country. “At the centre of the venue is Yagura, a traditional festival stage that will host performances by international and local artistes. The Versus Stage, featuring esports tournaments, arcade machines and gaming events such as Street Fighter 6 and Super Smash Bros. Fans of Japanese automobiles can attend the JDM Workshop, focusing on Japanese car culture,” he shares.
Other interactive events include the 4Koma Booth for comic enthusiasts, the Animathon Anime Quiz, Cosplay Chess and workshops on Origami, Shodo (Japanese calligraphy) and Ikebana (flower arranging). For those interested in traditional Japanese culture, Japan Habba offers a variety of experiences. “Traditional activities have been a key part of Japan Habba since its early days. These sessions allow people to engage with Japanese heritage in a hands-on way. Visitors can participate in a Tea Ceremony, try on a yukata or play games like toubashi (chopsticks Jenga) and tosenkyo (fan-tossing). Language workshops will introduce the basics of Japanese greetings and etiquette, while events like hayabusa, a fast-paced calligraphy challenge, will help understand the alphabet better,” the organiser says.
The festival features over 25 food stalls offering a variety of Japanese dishes, including Ramen, Teriyaki and Doraemon’s Dora Cakes. A flea market and Artist Alley will host local and international creators selling art, merchandise and crafts. The Kyoto Yuzen experience zone will showcase Indian saris with Japanese motifs, while booths by Japan Airlines and JNTO will provide insights into Japanese travel and tourism.
₹399. January 12, 10 am onwards. At Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal.