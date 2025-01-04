These 7 upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru are sure to keep you engaged

This full-filled cultural events are sure to keep you busy throughout the weekend.
Echoing classics
Relish an interactive classical music experience featuring Anand Bhate, one of India’s most celebrated classical vocalists. He is all set to perform a session focusing on semi-classical pieces, abhang and natya sangeet, while also engaging in an interactive discussion about his life experiences. INR 450. January 5, 5.30pm. At MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar.
Unscripted chaos
Natiq Hasan, a stand-up comedian and improviser who featured in Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan S3 — is all set to take to the stage with his new show, Improv Workshop — a hybrid sub-genre of theatre and comedy. From improv games to crowd work, enjoy the magic of spontaneity while experiencing side-splitting laughter. INR 2,500 onwards. January 4, 12 pm. At TAG Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Timeless laughter
Amit Tandon, a renowned singer and comedian, is back for his latest tour Hamare Zamane Mein. The stage is expected to be packed with nostalgic, hilarious and relatable anecdotes. It would not only have you in stitches but also transport you back to the good old days of your childhood. INR 499. January 4, 4 pm and 7 pm. At Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasanth Nagar.
Fusion sounds
The classic duo Igini Giovanni Brunori and Virginia Nicoli are back with Samvad Music. Samvad means to ‘speak together’ or ‘accord’ in Sanskrit. Experience this exceptional quality of Samvad’s music through a rich landscape of melody and rhythm, interpreting ancient music alongside contemporary sounds. Entry free. January 4, 11 am. At Bangalore International centre, Domlur
Forum fun
Anoop Sankar, a distinguished name in contemporary music, is all set to perform a captivating blend of original compositions and reinterpretations of beloved songs, showcasing his ability to fuse traditional sounds with modern influences. Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in a rich vocal range and emotive storytelling performance. INR 699. January 18, 7 pm. At Forum South, Konanakunte.
Empowered voices
Vhay, I am Savitribai Phule — performed by Nandita Patkar and directed by Sushama Deshpande — presents a powerful narrative that transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries. The play features two women, Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule, tackling and confronting the struggles of caste oppression and gender inequality. Entry free. January 3, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Mind matters
Mental Wental is a play directed by Prithesh Bhandary, exploring the complexities of mental health through a humorous approach. The story revolves around four characters, each battling their own struggles. With its blend of comedy and poignant moments, the play aims to contextualise mental health issues. INR 300. January 5. At Qutum Experience Studio, Domlur.
Curated by: Rakshitha B