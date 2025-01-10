Check out these seven upcoming entertaining events in Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s hip-hop scene will come alive this week at BLR Breakthrough — The Hip Hop Renaissance promises some of the fine artistes including rappers and DJs to deliver a night of high-energy performances, showcasing the community’s diverse linguistic and cultural fabric. ₹300 onwards. January 19, 7 pm onwards. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala.
Be part of a lively Songwriter Session, an initiative by PizzaExpress in collaboration with Brave Cave. Experience the artistry of Ranj x Clift, a pop/hip-hop/RnB duo and indie artiste Yatharth Bakshi. The duo will take you on a journey through their unique musical styles and storytelling. Entry free. January 11, 8 pm onwards. At Koramangala.
Witness the biggest celebration of Japanese culture in the city, which has over six stages, 40+ events and 10+ stalls — all offering a piece of the Asian country’s tradition. From live acts to contests, workshops, video games and seminars, celebrate the 2025 edition of Japan Habba, blending timeless traditions and vibrant modern Japanese culture like anime and esports. ₹499. January 12, 10 am. At Charama Vajra, Jayamahal.
Catch sensational playback singer and music composer Vijay Prakash performing live at St Martha’s Gala Nite 2025 — an event where music meets purpose. The profits from the event will be utilised for a noble initiative to ensure underprivileged individuals receive the care they deserve. ₹499 onwards. January 11, 7 pm. At St Martha’s Hospital, Sampangi Rama Nagara.
Head to Windmills for an evening of jazz as the Sanjay Divecha Trio takes the stage for a live performance. Helmed by Sanjay Divecha, one of India’s most celebrated guitarists and composers, the band also features Adrian D’Souza on drums and Shashank Das on bass. ₹750 onwards. January 11 & 12, 9.30 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
Feel the nostalgia of your childhood home or your first job after graduation as stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta brings back hilarious stories with his feature show — Daily ka Kaam Hai. The YouTuber and theatre artist rose to fame after co-winning the second season of Comicstaan along with Samay Raina. ₹1,299 onwards. January 10 & 12, 8.30 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond town.
Storyteller and visual artiste, Vinay Varanasi unravels the tale of Chidambara Rahasya — the divine stage where Lord Nataraja opted to perform The Ananda Tandavam. This story intersects with dance and music, establishing that the rahasyam is more about deep insight rather than just a secret revolving around the aakaasha sthala. ₹600. January 13, 7 pm. At Shankaraa Foundation.