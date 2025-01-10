Check out these seven upcoming entertaining events in Bengaluru

Witness the biggest celebration of Japanese culture in the city, which has over six stages, 40+ events and 10+ stalls — all offering a piece of the Asian country’s tradition. From live acts to contests, workshops, video games and seminars, celebrate the 2025 edition of Japan Habba, blending timeless traditions and vibrant modern Japanese culture like anime and esports. ₹499. January 12, 10 am. At Charama Vajra, Jayamahal.