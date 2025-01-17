Bengaluru Comic Con 2025: Ahead of his attendance cosplayer Shabaz Ahmed discusses the making of his 'Dota 2' doom cosplay

As a budding cosplayer, Shabaz Ahmed is bringing popular game Dota 2’s terrifying Doom to life at this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con. his promising artiste and performer previously also cosplayed as Goku in a previous BCC cosplay contest edition and wowed those in attendance and judges alike. s for his Doom cosplay, it’s a 9-foot behemoth, complete with fiery effects and intricate details.
What inspired you to cosplay as Doom?
As a gamer, I have a deep love for Dota 2 and Doom is one of the characters I truly enjoy playing. His design, abilities, and overall presence in the game have always fascinated me. Bringing him to life through cosplay felt like the perfect way to combine my passion for gaming and creativity.
What’s the most challenging part of cosplaying this character?
The most challenging part is the sheer scale and complexity of the costume. It stands at 9-feet tall, complete with massive wings and a dragon head, all enhanced by LED effects to create a fiery volcano-like appearance. Every piece was built from scratch using handmade templates, which was a time-consuming and intricate process. The biggest challenge, however, will be wearing the costume and walking in it while maintaining balance and presence — it’s a true test of endurance and precision.
What’s your interpretation of this character’s personality?
Doom, in Dota 2, is a powerful and merciless demon. Banished from the realm of light, he now walks the earth, spreading destruction and fear. He devours his enemies, taking their abilities and leaves scorched earth wherever he goes. Doom represents ultimate power, judgment, and the inevitability of fate, making him a truly unstoppable force.