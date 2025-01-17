Bengaluru Comic Con 2025: Ahead of his attendance cosplayer Shabaz Ahmed discusses the making of his 'Dota 2' doom cosplay

What’s the most challenging part of cosplaying this character?

The most challenging part is the sheer scale and complexity of the costume. It stands at 9-feet tall, complete with massive wings and a dragon head, all enhanced by LED effects to create a fiery volcano-like appearance. Every piece was built from scratch using handmade templates, which was a time-consuming and intricate process. The biggest challenge, however, will be wearing the costume and walking in it while maintaining balance and presence — it’s a true test of endurance and precision.