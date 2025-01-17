Here's what to expect from the Bengaluru Comic Con 2025

It’s that time of the year again! Cosplayers, comic book enthusiasts, gamers and pop culture aficionados are all set to unite this weekend as Bengaluru Comic Con (BCC) arrives in town! With a new host of events planned for this edition, this weekend is poised to be an exciting one.

Stand-up routines and comedy shows find a larger space with many exciting sessions integrated into the two-day extravaganza. While comic book creators Ron Marz and Jamal Ingle, who have worked on various series including IPs from Marvel and DC, take centre stage as international guests for this year’s BCC, Indian comic creators like Alok Sharma of Indusverse, Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry, Savio Mascarenhas known for his work with Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha, Akshara Ashok of HappyFluff Comics and many others return with their ever expanding universe of creativity.

Speaking of creativity, the BCC’s stage is well-known to be an iconic platform for cosplayers across various stages of experiences to put their best performative foot forward. From the majestic Nandi (an award-winning cosplay character from a previous edition) to the spine-chilling Venom, the BCC stage is a canvas for their incredible artistry.a