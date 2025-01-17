Bangalore

Here's what to expect from the Bengaluru Comic Con 2025

From stand-up routines to comic book creators' panels this year is packed with a lot of exciting events
Glimpses from the previous edition
It’s that time of the year again! Cosplayers, comic book enthusiasts, gamers and pop culture aficionados are all set to unite this weekend as Bengaluru Comic Con (BCC) arrives in town! With a new host of events planned for this edition, this weekend is poised to be an exciting one.

Stand-up routines and comedy shows find a larger space with many exciting sessions integrated into the two-day extravaganza. While comic book creators Ron Marz and Jamal Ingle, who have worked on various series including IPs from Marvel and DC, take centre stage as international guests for this year’s BCC, Indian comic creators like Alok Sharma of Indusverse, Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry, Savio Mascarenhas known for his work with Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha, Akshara Ashok of HappyFluff Comics and many others return with their ever expanding universe of creativity.

Speaking of creativity, the BCC’s stage is well-known to be an iconic platform for cosplayers across various stages of experiences to put their best performative foot forward. From the majestic Nandi (an award-winning cosplay character from a previous edition) to the spine-chilling Venom, the BCC stage is a canvas for their incredible artistry.a

Events on Day 1 (Saturday, January 18)

  1. The Creator's Cut: Savio Mascarenhas

  2. Special Session with Flying Cow Comics

  3. Special Session with Norman and Ozi Comics

  4. Special Session with Maruti Suzuki

  5. Special Session with Crunchyroll

  6. Session: Indian Comics Association

  7. The Creator's Cut: Divine Five

  8. Special Session with Maruti Suzuki

  9. Special Session with Maruti Suzuki

  10. Special Session by Amar Chitra Katha

  11. The Creator's Cut: HalluBol

  12. Special Session with Board Story

  13. Comic Con Special Session With Jamal Igle

  14. Comic Con Comedy Showcase : Pilot Gomma - Aircrash

  15. World Cosplay Summit - India

  16. Special Session with Maruti Suzuki

  17. Special Session with Crunchyroll

  18. Special Session with OnePlus

  19. Comic Con Jukebox - Geek Fruit

  20. Comic Con Comedy Showcase - Azeem Banatwalla

  21. Comic Con Jukebox - DJ KAZU

  22. Bengaluru Comic Con Cosplay Contest - Saturday

  23. Indian Championship of Cosplay 2025 - Bengaluru Qualifier (Saturday)

Events on Day 2 (Sunday, January 19)

  1. Comic Con Is On!

  2. The Creator's Cut: Sufi Comics

  3. The Creator's Cut: Rajesh N

  4. The Creator's Cut: Bullseye Press

  5. Special Session with Maruti Suzuki Arena

  6. Special Session with Crunchyroll

  7. The Creator's Cut: Corporat Comics

  8. Special Session by Alpha Comics

  9. VMU Superhero Universe - Good Work Labs

  10. Special Session by Maruti Suzuki

  11. Special Session by Crunchyroll

  12. Comic Con Special Session With Ron Marz

  13. Special Session by One Plus

  14. Special Session by Topps

  15. Special Session by Maruti Suzuki

  16. Special Session by Crunchyroll

  17. Special Session with Yamaha

  18. Comic Con Comedy Showcase : The internet said so

  19. Comic Con Jukebox - Geek Fruit

  20. Geek time with Art Guy Rob & Rohan

  21. Comic Con Comedy Showcase : Rahul Subramanian

  22. Bengaluru Comic Con Cosplay Contest - Sunday

  23. Indian Championship of Cosplay 2025 - Bengaluru Qualifier (Sunday)

Bengaluru Comic Con 2025

