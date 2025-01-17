The Bengaluru Temple Festival returns to reaffirm the significance of temples as epicentres of knowledge, art and community empowerment

Gudiya Sambhrama — The Bengaluru Temple Festival 2025, organised by the Heritage Trust, is poised to enchant audiences with its 16th edition. Curated by Indic enthusiast Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar, the festival is more than a celebration — it’s a profound journey into the depths of Indian heritage, designed to reconnect modern generations with their cultural and spiritual roots. This year, the festival centres around the theme Akshara Prapancha — the world of letters. Explaining its significance, Vijayalakshmi shares, “In Sanskrit, every letter has a devi. Akshara doesn’t merely refer to the alphabet; it also means that which is indestructible. We say that every akshara is a form of divinity. So, when we speak, how careful we should be! Every word is so powerful.”
Set to commence on January 18, the 10-day festival opens with Nitya Kainkaryam — dance performances in 16 temples — followed by the Devakula Yatra, a temple walk led by Vinay Varanasi, Naama Sankeertanam by the Lathangi Sisters (Archana Upadhyaya and Samanvi) and Krishna Yajurveda and Varna-krama Parayana, a Vedic chanting session — all on January 19. “Varnakrama Parayana has beautiful alliteration and rhy-thm, making it a deeply immersive experience,” she elaborates. Adding to the immersive experience is a bharatanatyam performance by Raadha Kalpa Dance Company, where the dancers will perform on the steps of Sringeri Shankar Math, Shankarapura, seamlessly blending movement with the temple’s architecture.
Another highlight of this year’s edition is Divya Varna, a traditional art exhibition featuring the works of over 90 artists. This year, 140 paintings will be displayed, including intricate black-and-white iconography from Rupa Dhyana Ratnavali, detailing 51 Devis. Like every year, on January 20, the Rangavalli Arts Foundation will adorn the temple surroundings with intricate rangoli designs and this year one can also marvel at the Rangavaleevilasa, an exhibition that combines aksharas with sacred geometry.
Taking things up a notch, VrkSaka Vinyasa — the new plant exhibitions — goes beyond the usual sacred plants from the Indian epics like Ramayana to include saplings tied to the Panchakshara (five letters of Shiva), Ashtakshara (eight sthalas of Vishnu) and Navakshara (nine temples of Durga). “We’ve curated saplings representing specific temples and their unique connections to aksharas and deities because we realised some of our attendees come all the way just to adore the plant we display,” she elaborates. This very event also seeded the inspiration to host a unique Kavi Sammelan bringing together six Sanskrit poets and six Kannada poets, who will create verses inspired by aksharas, temples and sacred flora.
Lastly coming to what’s new in hands-on experiences, Alankara – Akshara Abaranam is a terracotta jewellery workshop that allows participants to personalise pendants and beads with their chosen aksharas. “Our terracotta artist has pre-made the beads and pendants. Participants can paint them, incorporating the akshara of their name or any letter they feel connected to,” the curator says. Do make note of Hasta Kala, a guided session by master artists that will combine painting and chanting, teaching participants Kerala murals, Mysuru style painting and other traditional Indian art forms.
Entry Free. Pre-registration is required to attend the workshops. January 18 – February 9. For more information, visit: heritageparampara.org