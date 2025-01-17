The Bengaluru Temple Festival returns to reaffirm the significance of temples as epicentres of knowledge, art and community empowerment

Gudiya Sambhrama — The Bengaluru Temple Festival 2025, organised by the Heritage Trust, is poised to enchant audiences with its 16th edition. Curated by Indic enthusiast Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar, the festival is more than a celebration — it’s a profound journey into the depths of Indian heritage, designed to reconnect modern generations with their cultural and spiritual roots. This year, the festival centres around the theme Akshara Prapancha — the world of letters. Explaining its significance, Vijayalakshmi shares, “In Sanskrit, every letter has a devi. Akshara doesn’t merely refer to the alphabet; it also means that which is indestructible. We say that every akshara is a form of divinity. So, when we speak, how careful we should be! Every word is so powerful.”

Set to commence on January 18, the 10-day festival opens with Nitya Kainkaryam — dance performances in 16 temples — followed by the Devakula Yatra, a temple walk led by Vinay Varanasi, Naama Sankeertanam by the Lathangi Sisters (Archana Upadhyaya and Samanvi) and Krishna Yajurveda and Varna-krama Parayana, a Vedic chanting session — all on January 19. “Varnakrama Parayana has beautiful alliteration and rhy-thm, making it a deeply immersive experience,” she elaborates. Adding to the immersive experience is a bharatanatyam performance by Raadha Kalpa Dance Company, where the dancers will perform on the steps of Sringeri Shankar Math, Shankarapura, seamlessly blending movement with the temple’s architecture.