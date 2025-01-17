These upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru are not to be missed out on!

We bring you a list of upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru this weekend that you should not miss out on!
Right notes
Anoop Sankar, a distinguished name in contemporary music, is all set to perform a captivating blend of original compositions and reinterpretations of beloved songs, showcasing his ability to fuse traditional sounds with modern influences. Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in a rich vocal range and emotive storytelling performance. INR 699. January 18, 7 pm. At Forum South, Konanakunte.
Paw patrol
Unleash your creativity in a guided painting session for all skill levels while cuddling adorable puppies. Paint with Puppies is a fun, heartwarming experience promoting pet adoption and animal care in a vibrant community space. The event is an ideal mix of relaxation, creativity and meaningful connection. Entry free. January 18, 12 pm. At Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala.
Kabir kaleidoscope
Join Vipul Rikhi for Conversations with Kabir, a performance that explores the mystic’s teachings through soulful songs, stories and reflections. Vipul is a seasoned poet and storyteller, bringing Kabir’s wisdom to life in this immersive performance. Entry free. January 23, 6.30 pm. At Sabha, Kamaraj Road, Shivaji Nagar.
Fusion fervour
Swarathma, the Indian folk-rock band is all set to perform at Tarasha Craft Exhibition 2025, taking place at BIC. The performance celebrates craftpreneurs and artisans, blending folk, classical and contemporary sounds and themes. This concert kicks off a vibrant exhibition showcasing India’s artisan traditions, crafts and workshops. Entry free. January 17, 6.30 pm. At Bangalore International Center, Domlur.
Rhythm & melody
Meeting of Jazz & the Raaga brings together Indian classical traditions with intricate jazz rhythms and harmonic nuances. This fusion features renowned artistes like Phil Scarff (soprano sax), Jagadeesh MR (guitars) Madhuri Jagadeesh (vocals), Adarsh Shenoy (tabla) and Jataveda Banerjee (vocals). This collaboration blends the richness of Indian ragas with the freedom of jazz. Entry free. January 19, 7.30 pm. At Bangalore International Center, Domlur.
Music mania
Witness composer, singer and director Arjun Janya perform live this weekend. He has composed songs for Kannada films like Birugaali, Kempegowda, Bhajarangi, Raajakumara and Roberrt. Expect him to perform some of his hits like Khaali Quarter, Chanda Chanda and Appa I Love You, among other songs. INR 449 onwards. January 18, 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Coorg calling
Curated by chef Dharani Sommana and executive chef Rajeev Kumar, the highly anticipated Kodava Food Festival at Courtyard Bengaluru Hebbal begins this weekend. The festival’s menu has been thoughtfully curated to bring out the authentic flavours of Coorg. Diners can savour Coorg’s signature dishes like Kadambuttu, Koli Sukka, Paputtu, Kachampuli Rasam and Pandi Curry. INR 1,950 onwards. January 17 to 26, 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Hebbal Café, Nagavara.
Furry tales
The Yard is teaming up with Heads Up For Tails to host a pet-friendly breakfast event on Saturday, specially curated for pet parents and their furry companions. Pet parents can treat themselves to a delicious breakfast, while their furry companions enjoy specially crafted meals and treats. Celebrating the special bond between pets and their humans this new year, the event also offers a variety of fun activities, including paw painting, polaroid pictures and plenty of pet-friendly goodies to make the morning even more memorable. INR 900 onwards. January 18, 8 am to 11 am. At Whitefield.
