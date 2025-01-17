This vegan market in Bengaluru returns with its 14th edition, embracing plant-based and eco-friendly living

One of India’s largest vegan celebrations, the Veganuary Festival curated by Namu Kini, creator of Namu Recommends, returns to Bengaluru. The 14th edition is designed to delight, inspire and highlight the festival’s motto to acknowledge plant-based living, promoting health, sustainability and compassion in a fun and engaging way. Having hosted over 13 markets and making veganism a household concept in India, the festival aims to offer a diverse range of community entertainment, providing an immersive experience. The festival also features a variety of activities for people to engage with, such as expert panels, over 110 curated stalls and goes beyond shopping by offering pet-friendly spaces and a dedicated area for children. We speak with Namu Kini, the curator, to gain some insights and learn the essentials one should know before visiting the festival.
How did the market develop into a festival?
For the past three years and in 13 editions, the Namu Recommends Vegan Market has been committed to raising awareness and supporting hundreds of small vegan brands from across the country. As its popularity grows, we believe it’s time to strengthen our engagement with the public.
What’s new this year at the festival?
This year, we’re expanding to include panel discussions featuring vegan athletes and nutrition, business insights, health and wellness and vegan changemakers, along with fitness workshops curated by Copper and Clove, cooking demonstrations and more conversations about how veganism can positively impact individuals on a personal level.
What are some of the diverse brands present this year from food to fashion?
Some of the standout brands at this year’s market include Paris Panini, Phobidden Fruit and Bakery Pizza for food enthusiasts. On the fashion front, we’re featuring a unique slow fashion brand from Auroville, Hibiscus Heroes, known for dyeing textiles with plant-based dyes and UnDenim, an innovative brand specialising in upcycled denim creations.
Tell us your experience curating this event?
Curating this event is a challenging yet deeply rewarding experience, as it brings together a vibrant community to engage in meaningful conversations while having fun and supporting brands. In a world dominated by online interactions and shopping, creating opportunities for in-person connections is more important than ever.
As a curator, what is something you’d like people to know about the festival?
It’s going to be a weekend filled with vibrant festival vibes, offering something for everyone in the family — from kids to grandparents. The event is pet-friendly, set on the spacious lawns of Chamara Vajra, where you can relax on a picnic mat and soak in the beautiful Bengaluru weather while enjoying delicious food. With activities ranging from fitness sessions and cooking demos to panel discussions with industry experts, plus dedicated stalls for children’s games, there’s plenty to keep everyone engaged throughout the day.
Entry free. January 18 & 19, 12 pm onwards. At Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal.
By Rakshitha B