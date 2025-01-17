This vegan market in Bengaluru returns with its 14th edition, embracing plant-based and eco-friendly living

One of India’s largest vegan celebrations, the Veganuary Festival curated by Namu Kini, creator of Namu Recommends, returns to Bengaluru. The 14th edition is designed to delight, inspire and highlight the festival’s motto to acknowledge plant-based living, promoting health, sustainability and compassion in a fun and engaging way. Having hosted over 13 markets and making veganism a household concept in India, the festival aims to offer a diverse range of community entertainment, providing an immersive experience. The festival also features a variety of activities for people to engage with, such as expert panels, over 110 curated stalls and goes beyond shopping by offering pet-friendly spaces and a dedicated area for children. We speak with Namu Kini, the curator, to gain some insights and learn the essentials one should know before visiting the festival.

How did the market develop into a festival?

For the past three years and in 13 editions, the Namu Recommends Vegan Market has been committed to raising awareness and supporting hundreds of small vegan brands from across the country. As its popularity grows, we believe it’s time to strengthen our engagement with the public.