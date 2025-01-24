Check out these 7 upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru

Laugh out loud

Rahul Dua, one of India’s topmost stand-comedians performs live this weekend in the city. An actor, writer, comedian, creator, host for Comicstaan Season 3 finalé and the host for SharkTank Season 2 and 3, he has many feathers in his cap. Known for his observational humour and storytelling abilities, his comedy on everyday situations, cultural nuances and personal anecdotes, his brand of comedy is loved by all. INR 799 onwards. January 25, 4 pm and 7 pm. At Prabhath Kala Sambrama, Bala Mandira Road, Wilson Garden.