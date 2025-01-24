Check out these 7 upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru
Like every week, this week is also a packed one in the city in terms of cultural performances. We bring you a list of seven of these events, that you definitely need to check out!
Rock the stage
Indian actor and singer Sreenath Bhasi performs today in namma Bengaluru. From chart-topping Malayalam hits to unforgettable screen performances, Sreenath has garnered quite the following. Expect him to perform some of his songs like Vaanengum Kaathal, Kannadi Pookkal, Oru Venal, Ithu Kaathal Kaatchi and many more! INR 499. January 24, 8 pm. At Ignite Super Club, HSR Layout.
Laugh out loud
Rahul Dua, one of India’s topmost stand-comedians performs live this weekend in the city. An actor, writer, comedian, creator, host for Comicstaan Season 3 finalé and the host for SharkTank Season 2 and 3, he has many feathers in his cap. Known for his observational humour and storytelling abilities, his comedy on everyday situations, cultural nuances and personal anecdotes, his brand of comedy is loved by all. INR 799 onwards. January 25, 4 pm and 7 pm. At Prabhath Kala Sambrama, Bala Mandira Road, Wilson Garden.
Melodic magic
Since his debut in playback singing in 2000, Javed Ali has gone on to give us timeless hits like Jashn-E-Bahara, Kun Faya Kun, Guzarish, Nagada Nagada, Ishaqzaade and so many more. As he is set to take to the stage this weekend, see him perform some of his biggest hits, live. INR 1,999 onwards. January 25, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Global celebrations
Nexus Koramangala Mall announces the Global Village event, a dynamic celebration of cultural diversity hosted in partnership with AIESEC. This vibrant two-day event features cultural performances from artistes from Egypt, Vietnam, Tunisia, Mexico and more. You can also take part in singing and dance competitions. Discover interactive stalls featuring international art, artifacts and delectable cuisines. Conclude the celebration with electrifying live performances by DJs and artistes. Entry free. January 25 and 26. At Koramangala.
Brush bliss
Fancy taking part in a creative workshop? Anybody Can Make Art is a workshop that will help you relax and guide you through a creative journey, encouraging you to express yourself through colours and shapes. This workshop is designed to help you connect with your inner artist. All art supplies will be provided. INR 999. January 26, 11 am. At BLR Brewing Co, HSR Layout.
Carnatic confluences
Advaita Crescendo, a groundbreaking ensemble that harmoniously bridges the intricate rhythms of Indian carnatic music with European jazz is all set to perform at Windmills this weekend. The line up features Suma Sudhindra (veena), Federica Colangelo (piano), Ned McGowan (flute), Karthik Mani (percussion/drums) and Laurent Peckels (bass). Their music showcases mesmerising improvisations and rich, textured arrangements and their performances are a unique journey, blending cultures and creating unforgettable soundscapes. INR 750 onwards. January 24 and 25, 9.30 pm. At Whitefield.
Soulful sounds
TCS Ruhaniyat – Seeking the Divine is back with its 24th edition. This enchanting musical evening pays an ode to the powerful, potent works of great saints and mystics from across India and around the world. Some of the artistes performing at the event include Avadhoot Gandhi and group, Chia-Ning Liang from Taiwan, Saif Al Ali from UAE along with Aly El Helbawy from Egypt, Madan Gopal Singh & Chaar Yaar and Akbar Nizami and group. INR 1,180. January 24, 6.15 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel.