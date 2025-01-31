Here are seven events in Bengaluru to make your weekend a fun one!

This multidisciplinary one-woman show by Ana Mirtha, is an absurd and crude tale that transports us to the darkest depths of human existence. Birds or The Tale of When I Came Down To Earth, directed by Sebastian Rad, promises the journey of a rebellious teenager through The Intergalactic Council, The Karmic Tribunal and The Multidimensional Exchange Office. ₹400. February 6 & 7, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Alchemy Theatre Society is set to stage a brand new production directed by Mihir Deshpande — I Wasn’t Born Confused. Written by Nikhil Gupta and Rashmi Gupta, humorously portrays Aarya’s dilemmas as he navigates meetings with two potential matches for marriage. ₹400. January 31, 7.30 pm & February 1, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Vibhinna Ramdev, a seasoned performer with a penchant for English, takes centre stage to explore the intricacies of a seemingly simple question: ‘Why do you speak English?’ — in her captivating solo show, aptly titled Why English? — in a nation where languages like Hindi, Kannada and Telugu dominate the TV and film industries. ₹299 onwards. February 4, 8 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar.
Avial — an Indian alternative rock band from Kerala is all set to rock the stage this weekend. Known for songs like Ayyo, Aanakkallan, Chekele, Nada, Nada, Arambath and so many more, get ready to groove to the explosive energy that the band will bring to the gig! ₹599 onwards. February 1, 8 pm onwards. At Ignite Super Club, HSR Layout.
Actor, director, producer, dubbing artist, screenwriter, playback singer and lyricist, Vineeth Sreenivasan takes to the stage this weekend for an evening of his soulful songs. You can expect him to perform some of his evergreen songs like Ee Mizhikalin, Kudukku, Ee Shishirakaalam, Aluva Puzha, Kattu Mooliyo and many more! ₹1,199 onwards. February 1, 6 pm. At Orion Mall, Rajajinagar.
One of the country’s biggest celebrations of cocktails, India Cocktail Week is back in Bengaluru. The event promises an extraordinary weekend featuring exceptional cocktails, immersive experiences, electrifying live music and a delectable food selection. The two-day cocktail village in the city will showcase an impressive array of signature drinks and innovative creations. Also featuring is an impressive lineup of music acts, headlined by Marsh and When Chai Met Toast, as well as performances by Anyasa, Kampai & Friends, Gndhi, Santana, Cocoa and Carissa. ₹999 onwards. February 1 and 2, 2 pm onwards. Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
One of India’s pioneering and most iconic fusion rock bands — Indian Ocean — makes a stop in the city as part of their Since 1990 Tour. Celebrating 35 years, the band will be performing some of their most iconic songs like Kandisa, Ma Rewa, Bandeh and Hille Le, among others. ₹999 onwards. January 31, 8 pm. At Phoenix Market City, Whitefield.