Dance, theatre, comedy and music, here’s everything Bengaluru has to offer this weekend

Abhayalakshmi MB (odishi) and Anju Peter (mohiniyattam) take the stage on the fourth evening of Dual Margam, each presenting a solo that offers a deep, intimate glimpse into the soul of their tradition. Rooted in classical repertoire yet distinct in expression, their performances celebrate the timeless grace of their forms — juxtaposing two styles, one spirit. July 17, 7 pm – 8.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Sandeep Narayan, a well-known Indian vocalist and student of project Samskriti, with The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiative, will be presenting Sangamam — a carnatic concert to promote Indian classical music, dance and folk arts with a diverse audience. ₹450. July 12, 5.30 pm. St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.
Radhe Shyam, presented by bharatanatyam dancer Anjali Vishwesh, brings to life the eternal love of Radha and Krishna — a longing that ripens into devotion. As anger fades, questions remain unanswered and boundaries dissolve, Radha becomes Krishna; they merge into one. Through rhythm, grace and timeless movement, their divine union unfolds. ₹350. July 11, 7.30 pm. Medai, Koramangala.
Biswa Kalyan Rath is an Indian stand-up comedian, writer and YouTuber. Known for his wit and unique style, he’s all set to take the stage this weekend in Bengaluru. Take your friends and family for a laughter-packed evening you won’t forget. ₹1,199. July 12, 8 pm. At Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
From comedy and drama to romance and suspense, the Bangalore Short Play Festival returns with its much-awaited fifth edition. Curated by Pravara Theatre and the Ashvagosha Theatre Trust, this vibrant celebration of stagecraft brings together talented artistes, college troupes and emerging voices — uniting passionate performers with enthusiastic audiences to champion the spirit of live theatre. ₹150. July 12, 6pm. At Kalagrama, NGEF Layout.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, conceptualised and directed by Kevin Oliver brings Broadway brilliance to Bengaluru. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this all-male pop opera marks a historic first for Indian theatre. Featuring the renowned Bangalore Men’s Choir and a cast of over 100 singers and dancers, the production lights up the stage for three unforgettable nights. ₹999. July 17 – July 19, 8 pm. At Good Shepard Auditorium, Museum Road.
The Karnataka Numismatic Society, in collaboration with Marudhar Arts, presents NanyaDarshini 2025 — a three-day exhibition celebrating the rich legacy of rare coins, currency notes, stamps, medals and collectibles. Open to collectors, dealers and enthusiasts from across India, this showcase offers a fascinating glimpse into history through its treasures. Free Entry. July 11 – July 13, 9.30 am onwards. At Shikshak Sadan, Nagarathpete.