Dance, theatre, comedy and music, here’s everything Bengaluru has to offer this weekend

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, conceptualised and directed by Kevin Oliver brings Broadway brilliance to Bengaluru. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this all-male pop opera marks a historic first for Indian theatre. Featuring the renowned Bangalore Men’s Choir and a cast of over 100 singers and dancers, the production lights up the stage for three unforgettable nights. ₹999. July 17 – July 19, 8 pm. At Good Shepard Auditorium, Museum Road.