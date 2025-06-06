Bengaluru brings a culturally rich calendar of events this weekend. Here are our top seven!

Anirban Dasgupta has come back with another show, Cry Daddy, after performing at the Melbourne Comedy Fest. The comedian known for pairing stand-up with playing chess is now coming to Bengaluru with a brand new show based on relatable topics like the hate for school fees and more. ₹799. 7 June, 6 pm & 8 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Marking their third year in the city, Honestly Yours – Reverence is a hindustani classical music concert hosted by Swaranjali, featuring renowned artistes like padma bhushan N Rajam and Ashwin Srinivasan, accompanied by Ojas Adhiya and Ragini Shankar — as a tribute to sitarist Parvathy Krishnamurthy. ₹499 onwards. June 8, 5.30 pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram.
Written by Diamond Ray Lawrence and directed by Vatsal Baran, Family is a theatrical drama depicting the passing of the head of a joint family. Presented by Bengaluru-based outfit Theatrenama, the production is a blend of comedy, suspense and unfolding clashes and secrets. ₹300. June 7, 4 pm and 7 pm. Vyoma ArtSpace and Studio, JP Nagar.
What happens when a recently divorced couple, Bob and Mary, are forced to spend a day together in the same room — along with Bob’s young fiancée? Mary My Darling, a play directed by Bhasker Gauribidanur, shall give you all the necessary answers to that question. ₹400. June 8, 3.30 pm & 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Shoorpanakha: A Search — is a project by the India Foundation for the Arts under its Arts Practice Program, supported by the Sony Pictures Entertainment Fund and shaped by Parshathy J Nath. With performance traditions such as kattaikkuttu, koodiyattam, mizhavu, oppari and parai, the performer offers us a reimagined lens to view Shoorpanaka, a marginalised character of Ramayana.₹199. June 11, 7.30 pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
American rapper Gazzy Fabio Garcia, known professionally as Lil Pump, comes to Sunburn Union for a live performance in Bengaluru with chart-topping hits like Gucci Gang, I Love It and Esskeetit. This India tour by the award-winning artiste promises hip hop, EDM, pop and rap. ₹499. June 7, 7 pm. Sunburn Union Bangalore, Koramangala.
Emoticons Theatre presents Samaya — a play directed by Vinod Kumar S with no spoken words and only physical storytelling. It promises to take the audience through a journey to experience the four yugas — Satya, Treta, Dvapar and Kali. Art forms like mohiniyattam, yakshagana, mime and kalaripayattu can also be seen to depict the story. ₹300. 6 June, 7.30 pm. At Prabhath Kaladwaraka Auditorium, Koramangala.