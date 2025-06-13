This Father’s Day weekend, head out with your dad to make it a fun one!

Kolkata-origin sustainable fashion and lifestyle pop-up market Pili Taxi, founded by Bijaya Datta, returns to the city with a brand-new edition. Highlights includes labels like Nila House, Slomotion, Ensens Perfumery and more. Entry free. June 14 & 15, 11 am – 8 pm. At Café Reset, Koramangala.
Taaruk Raina, a popular actor known for his work in Mismatched and The Walking of a Nation, is currently journeying across India with his debut music tour Lost & Found. Expect tracks like Narazi, Kaise Banu, Do Din Ke Baad, Sukoon and Majboor. ₹499 onwards. June 14, 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Marvel at the artworks of Ravikumar Kashi — an artist, writer and educator — at this art exhibition titled, We Don’t End At Our Edge. He uses paper to paint letters from the Kannada alphabet, transforming language itself into a metaphor conveying a deeper human emotion, while balancing cultural heritage and global interconnectedness. Entry free. On till June 15. At Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Kasturba Road.
Sitarist and composer Chintan Katti brings a musical concert,Urja, to the city. The event features artistes Sivahari Ranade (keyboard), Ashish Ragwani (tabla) and Hem Patel (drums). ₹750 onwards. June 13 -14, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield.
Luxe Yoga & Wellness Weekend — a two-day immersive wellness festival curated by Avrril Quadros – The Life Architect, Iti Jain of Satori Yoga Studio and Prarthana Makhija of Studio46 — to take place in Bengaluru, this weekend. Step away from the city’s relentless pace and into a sanctuary where ancient healing practices flow seamlessly with the rhythm of contemporary wellness. ₹1,199 onwards. June 14 & 15. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.
What happens when your life and its routine that you once loved start to make you feel lonely? Goodbye Calendar, directed by Srinivas Beesetty, is a play adapted from the book Love is all Around. The production is about a retired professor, Rodrigues, who decides to change his life that goes in circles after meeting his two former student, Sidhartha and Anjali, in love. ₹299. June 13, 7.30 pm onwards. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road.
The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) presents an enchanting evening of classical Indian dance. Witness a captivating performance by bharatanatyam artiste Ananya Ganapathy, and the promising students of Nadam, guided by Nandini K Mehta and K Murali Mohan. ₹150. June 14, 6 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.