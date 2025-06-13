This Father’s Day weekend, head out with your dad to make it a fun one!

Bengalur's event calendar for this week seems to have one too many popular faces and interesting events to indulge in!
Taaruk Raina, a popular actor known for his work in Mismatched and The Walking of a Nation
Sustainable saga

Kolkata-origin sustainable fashion and lifestyle pop-up market Pili Taxi, founded by Bijaya Datta, returns to the city with a brand-new edition. Highlights includes labels like Nila House, Slomotion, Ensens Perfumery and more. Entry free. June 14 & 15, 11 am – 8 pm. At Café Reset, Koramangala.

Finding his rhythm

Taaruk Raina, a popular actor known for his work in Mismatched and The Walking of a Nation, is currently journeying across India with his debut music tour Lost & Found. Expect tracks like Narazi, Kaise Banu, Do Din Ke Baad, Sukoon and Majboor. ₹499 onwards. June 14, 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

Alphabetical art

Marvel at the artworks of Ravikumar Kashi — an artist, writer and educator — at this art exhibition titled, We Don’t End At Our Edge. He uses paper to paint letters from the Kannada alphabet, transforming language itself into a metaphor conveying a deeper human emotion, while balancing cultural heritage and global interconnectedness. Entry free. On till June 15. At Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Kasturba Road.

Modern lens

LOKESH_TARDALKAR

Sitarist and composer Chintan Katti brings a musical concert,Urja, to the city. The event features artistes Sivahari Ranade (keyboard), Ashish Ragwani (tabla) and Hem Patel (drums). ₹750 onwards. June 13 -14, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield.

Soulful transformation

Luxe Yoga & Wellness Weekend — a two-day immersive wellness festival curated by Avrril Quadros – The Life Architect, Iti Jain of Satori Yoga Studio and Prarthana Makhija of Studio46 — to take place in Bengaluru, this weekend. Step away from the city’s relentless pace and into a sanctuary where ancient healing practices flow seamlessly with the rhythm of contemporary wellness. ₹1,199 onwards. June 14 & 15. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.

Love is in the air

What happens when your life and its routine that you once loved start to make you feel lonely? Goodbye Calendar, directed by Srinivas Beesetty, is a play adapted from the book Love is all Around. The production is about a retired professor, Rodrigues, who decides to change his life that goes in circles after meeting his two former student, Sidhartha and Anjali, in love. ₹299. June 13, 7.30 pm onwards. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road.

Symbol saga

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) presents an enchanting evening of classical Indian dance. Witness a captivating performance by bharatanatyam artiste Ananya Ganapathy, and the promising students of Nadam, guided by Nandini K Mehta and K Murali Mohan. ₹150. June 14, 6 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.

