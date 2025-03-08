Women's Day Special: Six unmissable events to attend this weekend in Bengaluru

Eleven fiery forms of Lord Shiva’s Rudra avatar will take form when 50 acclaimed dancers take the stage for Ekadasha Rudra. The programme by Kalasindhu Academy of Dance will feature an exciting lineup of Indian dancers bringing to life Rudra’s stories, blending genres and styles. Be sure to witness the spectacle as a blend of various dance forms that will retell the mythological saga of enlightenment and Shiva’s glory. ₹800 onwards. March 8, 6 pm onwards. At JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar.