Women's Day Special: Six unmissable events to attend this weekend in Bengaluru

After touring across the country, theatre artiste Bhagyashree Tarke brings her fun comedy play Salma Deevani to Bengaluru. This Hindi play written, directed and performed by Bhagyashree is a satirical gem that addresses important issues like early marriages, the loneliness in fame and more. ₹500. March 8, 3.30 pm and & 7.30 pm. Rangashankara, JP Nagar.
Driven 6.0 returns with a road rally from Bengaluru to Mandya, combining adventure with a farm-to-table experience. Organized by Zeroin Management Pvt Ltd and Organic Mandya on International Women’s Day, the rally will see 100+ participants in 30 cars explore sustainable farming at Organic Mandya’s Farm and Factory. ₹1,500. March 8, 8 am onwards. At The Yard, Whitefield.
Nexus Koramangala Mall has announced a grand celebration for Women’s Day 2025, featuring free makeovers, nail art, wellness coupons, surprise gifts, a digital photo booth capsule and a lively Women’s Day Bazaar Flea Market that provides a platform for womenled businesses, where talented local artisans, entrepreneurs and creators will showcase their creativity. Entry free. On till March 23, 11 am onwards. At Koramangala.
Catch Forgive And Forget — a trial show by stand-up comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi who rose to fame with Amazon Prime Video’s reality show Comicstaan Season 2. The artiste is known to perform at open mics and trial shows to keep testing her jokes with various audiences, which plays a huge part in her writing process. ₹799 onwards. March 8, 7.30 pm. At Pheonix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI), presents Sangamam: Embracing the Legacy and Creativity of Indian Art and Culture. The festival will feature a captivating performance — Prana: The flow that Sustains — by Taamara Dance Company. This special showcase celebrates the rich traditions of Indian art and culture, brought to life through dynamic choreography and expressive storytelling. Entry free. March 7, 6.30 pm. At Prestige Center for Performing Arts, Konanankunte.
Eleven fiery forms of Lord Shiva’s Rudra avatar will take form when 50 acclaimed dancers take the stage for Ekadasha Rudra. The programme by Kalasindhu Academy of Dance will feature an exciting lineup of Indian dancers bringing to life Rudra’s stories, blending genres and styles. Be sure to witness the spectacle as a blend of various dance forms that will retell the mythological saga of enlightenment and Shiva’s glory. ₹800 onwards. March 8, 6 pm onwards. At JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar.