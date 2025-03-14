Here are 7 exciting cultural events happening in Bengaluru that you shouldn't miss

Bengaluru is buzzing with cultural events, offering something for everyone — from music to dance performances. Whether you're a fan of traditional arts or contemporary experiences, there's plenty to explore. Here are seven exciting events happening in the city that you shouldn't miss.
Beats & eats
Zomaland by Zomato is back in the city this weekend. Taste gourmet delicacies crafted by world renowned chefs at this multi-city food festival and experience workshops with culinary legends and performances by your artistes like Divine, Gubbi, Chaar Diwari and many more. INR 799 onwards. March 15 & 16, 2 pm to 10 pm. At Embassy International Riding School, Papanahalli.
Austrian accents
Experience the dynamic sounds of Shake Stew live at Windmills. Renowned for their electrifying blend of groove jazz and afrobeat, this Austrian septet captivates audiences with their unique lineup of two drummers, two bassists and three horns. INR 750 onwards. March 14 & 15, 9.30 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
Queer quotient
Head to Queer Holi that takes place this Saturday. Looking for a cool after Holi party? Join the party night where the drag artistes ‘serve’ and the DJ unleashes more than just a few beats. INR 395. March 15, 8pm. At Refuell Restobar, Elements Mall, Nagavara.
Harmony sounds
The Classical Colours of Music concert is a showcase of the legendary Shubha Mudgal’s vocal skills. The renowned vocalist will present pieces featuring khayals, thumris and dadras from her treasures of classics. INR 750 onwards. March 15, 7 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Pep talk
Nirmal Pillai is back in Bengaluru tackling racism, puberty, being a Malayali and being an ‘egg puff’ with his comedy routine this Sunday. Join the live show, 18+ with adult themes, where you may be hearing a story about a high squirrel. INR 799. March 16, 4 pm. At Prabath Kaladwaraka, Koramangala.
Classical steps
Witness Holi Re! — a festival of music and dance featuring the Queen of hindustani classical music, Begum Parween Sultana, accompanied by acclaimed tabla virtuoso Ojas Adhiya and an odishi ensemble — the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, who perform Khankhana: The Sound of Dancing Feet. INR 750 onwards. March 15, 6.30 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Colours united
This Holi celebration at Mélange, Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road’s all-day dining restaurant presents live counters offering freshly prepared delicacies, including Pan-Asian delights, North-West Frontier cuisine and biryani stations. INR 2,499 onwards. March 14 to 16, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Marathahalli.
