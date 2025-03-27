Catch Gaurav Gupta live in Bengaluru this week

Gaurav Gupta, whose Being Baniya routine created a viral frenzy, will be appearing at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru this weekend. Recognised for his observational humour, Gaurav gives incisive commentary on the Delhi way of life and peculiarities of his cultural background.

Popular acts of Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav’s path from being a dentist to comedy icon is a testament to his undeniable talent. His one–man show Not Just Baniya and hour-long special Market Down Hai have earned universal praise, chronicling the Baniya Way of Life through a combination of humour and insightful social commentary. With millions of online hits, including the 13 million hit DAUGHTER | Stand-up Comedy by Gaurav Gupta, he has solidified his position as one of Indian stand-up’s top figures.

This show presents an opportunity to catch Gaurav’s unique style of humour up close. Look forward to a night of humour and witty one-liners, presented in his own inimitable style.

INR 999 onwards. March 29, 5 pm and 9 pm. At Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road.