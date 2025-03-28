Here are 7 cultural events in Bengaluru that must be on your radar this weekend

Bengaluru will be treated to a charming evening of Indian classical tunes. Indian Classical Music Festival is a concert celebrating the pure, unadulterated musical brilliance of multiple artistes. It is a show put together by the musical group Swaranjali. Taking the stage, vidushi Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh (saraswati veena), pandit Ravindra G Katoti (harmonium), pandit Iman Das (vocal), pandit Ashwin Srinivasan (bansuri) and Prabir Bhattacharya (sitar) will transcend the evening into the grandeur of Indian musical heritage. INR 499. 29 March, 3pm onwards. At CMR Institute of Technology, Marathahalli.
This exciting Odissi dance drama recital, happening in the city this week, reimagines the Ramayana. Through Siya Ram… The Eternal Saga, Odissi dancer and Devi Award winner Madhulita Mohapatra highlights her impeccable choreography with the auditory backdrop of well-known verses by Valmiki. With emphatic music by Rupak Kumar Parida and guru Dhaneswar Swain, you can expect the majesty of the age-old story to unfold across various iconic scenes. INR 500. April 4, 7.30pm onwards. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
A solo dance-theatre piece, Red Dress Waali Ladki is going to present unflinchingly the fears women carry within their bodies. Using ‘guttural movement’ and stark ‘physical imagery’ this play presented by Sarani The Whitefield Dance Collective will witness dancer and choreographer Diya Naidu taking the stage. Diya will also present through her performance the horrific reality of rape with resolute honesty. `500. March 28, 7 pm onwards. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Witness Rajat Kapoor’s visionary adaptation of Macbeth for the stage in Macbeth: What’s Done is Done. The theatre veteran’s exciting play is packed with a fabulous cast comprising actors Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Waris Ahmed, Chandrachoor Rai, Radhika Mehrotra and many others. Rajat playing Macky B, takes this tragedy to a chillingly funny place. Be sure to witness the story unfold as the audience has a role to play too! INR 499 onwards. March 28, 5 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Famed actor and director Sukant Goel brings his adaptation of RomanianFrench playwright Eugene Ionesco’s dark comedy La Leçon. The play, titled, The Lesson also stars Sukant alongside the brilliant talents of Swati Das and Jaya Virlley. It will explore totalitarianism through the twisted relationship between teacher and student. The story unfolds when a seemingly innocent tutoring session takes a dark turn. INR 350 onwards. On March 28, 7.30 pm onwards and March 29, 3.30 pm onwards. At Rangashankara, JP Nagar.
Croon to the musical genius of singer Karthik who comes down to Bengaluru for his latest concert titled Karthik Live Club Edition. The multilingual artiste who has playback credits across countless projects, is known for his hits in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia and more! The Oru Maalai and Ava Enna hitmaker is expected to roll out his vast range of releases in an energetic and fun performance. INR 1,999 onwards. March 29, 8pm onwards. At Gylt, Visthar
Engage in an evening of emotive words and poetry as poet and social media personality Manhar Seth brings his Main Shayar Toh Nahi India Tour 2025 to the city. The man will find a way with his shayaris to serenade you about various things in the most poetic way possible while also bringing you a chuckle or two. INR 799 onwards. On March 29, 7 pm onwards at Ramana Maharshi Heritage Auditorium, Sanjayanagar and March 30, 7.30 pm onwards at MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield.