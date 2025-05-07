Celebrate the legacy of Tagore with a literary gathering at this Bengaluru hotel

Commemorating his birthday, literary enthusiasts in Bengaluru now can celebrate the profound legacy of Rabindranath Tagore at Four Seasons Hotel. This Saturday, the hotel will host Creative World — a special event dedicated to the creative spirit of writers and artists.

What can you expect at the event?

The evening commences with Remembering Tagore, a literary conversation commemorating the 164th birth anniversary of the Nobel laureate. Esteemed speakers Mr Ashish Sen, Dr Sujata Shetty, Dr Madhavi Peters and Captain Gopinath will delve into Tagore’s insightful poems, essays and music at The Collection within the hotel from 4.30–6.30 pm.

Following this enriching discussion guests can immerse themselves in Mystical Moods, an art showcase featuring the works of five renowned artists: Meena Das, Narayan Ganesh, Doddamani, the late Yusuf Arakkal and CF John. Their art explores compelling themes of identity, spirituality and emotions. This exhibition will be held from 6.30–8.30 pm at CUR8 also within the Four Seasons Hotel.

RSVP at +91 90927 77480. May 10, 4.30–8.30 pm. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Bellary Road.