Dastkar Bazaar returns to celebrate India’s crafts, cuisines and culture

India doesn't whisper its identity — it weaves it, prints it, carves it, strings it into beads, dyes it in jewel tones and embroiders it with stories. And this May, Bengaluru becomes the backdrop for it all. Dastkar Bazaar returns to the city and this time it’s setting up camp at Freedom Park — a fresh venue for the annual festival. From over 160 craft collectives across 25+ states. “This year, we’re welcoming around 20 to 25 new participants, each bringing something truly special. Among the first-time highlights are embroidery from Bikaner, lac bangles from Rajasthan, tussar silk and karvati saris from Maharashtra, water hyacinth and kauna grass products from the Northeast and linen saris from Uttar Pradesh, ” reveals Shelly Jain, curator of Dastkar.
Let your fingers wander through the finest of Indian textiles: the airy elegance of jamdani, the intricate needleplay of kantha and chikankari, the mirrors of lambani and the nomadic geometry of soof. But that’s only the beginning. Drape yourself in khadi, marvel at maheshwari or discover the textures of kala cotton and ikat. And then there’s the print parade: bagru, ajrakh, dabu and kalamkari, block-printed by hand. Tie-dyes like shibori pulse with saturated colour. “Also debuting are santhali weaves from Odisha and although our kolhapuri chappal maker is returning, this time he’s bringing the authentic, traditional versions. From Lucknow, expect a group showcasing the rare tukdi ka kaam — a unique appliqué technique — alongside mukaish embroidery,” she shares.
What to shop beyond textiles? Think brass bells from Kutch, lacquer toys from Karnataka and leather puppets from Andhra Pradesh. Dhokra metal craft that’s raw and resplendent. Sabai grass baskets that carry tradition. And coconut shell carvings that turn waste into wonder. There’s also tribal silver, filigree, meenakari and beaded jewellery you’ll never find in a mall. “We’re especially excited about the pattu weaving artisan, whose designs have received contemporary interventions, resulting in exquisite home furnishings. Decorative items span metal, glass, fibre and wood. The weekend will also host five workshops, including Madhubani painting, bone work, wheel pottery, clay modelling and waste paper craft,” she walks us through.
Dastkar is also a space to engage with live folk performances, craft demos and hands-on workshops. On May 17 and 18, the stage will come alive with Purulia Chau dancers from Jharkhand. And of course, the food court is not to be missed — with Rajasthani, Maharashtrian, Delhi-style chaat and chole bhature and a special Lucknowi non-vegetarian stall serving shami kebabs. To top it all off, around 15 stalls will offer organic wellness and beauty products. Snack on earthy millet munchies, sip on rose teas or inhale the calming herbal oils and perfumed balms.
Entry free. May 14 to 20, 11 am to 8 pm. At Freedom Park, Seshadri Road.