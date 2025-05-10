Dastkar Bazaar returns to celebrate India’s crafts, cuisines and culture

Dastkar is also a space to engage with live folk performances, craft demos and hands-on workshops. On May 17 and 18, the stage will come alive with Purulia Chau dancers from Jharkhand. And of course, the food court is not to be missed — with Rajasthani, Maharashtrian, Delhi-style chaat and chole bhature and a special Lucknowi non-vegetarian stall serving shami kebabs. To top it all off, around 15 stalls will offer organic wellness and beauty products. Snack on earthy millet munchies, sip on rose teas or inhale the calming herbal oils and perfumed balms.

Entry free. May 14 to 20, 11 am to 8 pm. At Freedom Park, Seshadri Road.